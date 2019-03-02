br.catholicdenhamsprings.01
Catholic’s Collin Holloway shoots a free throw against Denham Springs during the match up held at Denham Springs on Friday night.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Catholic High basketball player Collin Holloway is recovering with only bumps and bruises after taking a nasty fall with a minute remaining in the Bears’ 58-45 Division I quarterfinal win over Jesuit Friday night at Jesuit.

Holloway was going in for a dunk and was fouled by a Jesuit player trailing the play. The 6-foot-5 junior appeared to land on his neck and head. Catholic coach Mark Cascio said x-rays and a CT span showed now signs of a concussion or any other serious injury. He has been placed in the LHSAA’s concussion protocol for monitoring.

Fifth-seeded Catholic (28-5) plays top-seeded Scotlandville (32-2) in a semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament set for 1:15 p.m. Thursday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

“When I walked in the hospital last night he (Holloway) was watching television,” Cascio said. “They released him from the hospital a little later. The doctors were more concerned about his shoulder and hip, because those areas took a lot of the impact, but the x-rays were negative. He is very lucky.”

