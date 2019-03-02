Catholic High basketball player Collin Holloway is recovering with only bumps and bruises after taking a nasty fall with a minute remaining in the Bears’ 58-45 Division I quarterfinal win over Jesuit Friday night at Jesuit.
Holloway was going in for a dunk and was fouled by a Jesuit player trailing the play. The 6-foot-5 junior appeared to land on his neck and head. Catholic coach Mark Cascio said x-rays and a CT span showed now signs of a concussion or any other serious injury. He has been placed in the LHSAA’s concussion protocol for monitoring.
Fifth-seeded Catholic (28-5) plays top-seeded Scotlandville (32-2) in a semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament set for 1:15 p.m. Thursday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“When I walked in the hospital last night he (Holloway) was watching television,” Cascio said. “They released him from the hospital a little later. The doctors were more concerned about his shoulder and hip, because those areas took a lot of the impact, but the x-rays were negative. He is very lucky.”
