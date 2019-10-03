No one could blame second-ranked Catholic High or No. 8 East Ascension if they glanced ahead to their District 5-5A showdown next week. Neither team has that luxury.
The Bears (4-0) travel to Lafayette to take on St. Thomas More (4-0), continuing a rivalry that has risen to a new level this year. Meanwhile, East Ascension (3-1) travels to LaPlace to play St. Charles Catholic (4-0), a Class 2A team with a penchant for beating teams from high classifications.
The games highlight a busy Week 5 Friday schedule for locak teams in Class 5A/4A, all of whom are preparing to make the leap in district play next week. All games begin at 7 p.m..
“Any time you play a Frank Monica coached team, they get your full attention,” East Ascension coach Darnell Lee said. “They are always well coached and physical. Their defensive front is huge.
“On offense, they have opened up things more and will throw the ball. But they’re still a team that likes to run downhill, which is always a challenge.”
Challenge is just one word that is crucial going into the Catholic-STM game. The Cougars are ranked No. 1 in Class 4A and already have a huge win over another top 4A team, Neville. After Catholic’s impressive win over another 4A power, Karr, a week ago the game has garnered added attention. USA Today has picked the Catholic-STM game as one of the nation’s 10 best games this week. Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta has challenged his team to get off to the best start possible, not like a year ago when the Cougars raced out to a 29-point lead. Catholic rallied to win the game also played at STM.
“We’ve played high level opponents already, so that part is not new,” Fertitta said. “This is a high level opponent with a great desire to beat us, especially in light of what happened last year. They (STM) is so solid and consistent. I’ve pulled out tapes from the first time I coached here in 2007 and they look the same.
“Their quarterback, Caleb Holstein, reminds me a lot of Zack Oliver, a guy we had the first time I coached at Catholic. A big strong guy who can stand in there while things are crumbling around them and deliver a 20 or 30-yard strike every time. To be honest with you, I’m not sure what will happen next week.”
While Fertitta and Lee are considered to be two of the up-and-coming coaches in south Louisiana, STM Jim Hightower (435 wins) and Frank Monica of St. Charles (270 wins) are hall of fame coaches. Hightower ranks No. 2 on Louisiana’s all-time wins list. Monica became the all-time River Parishes leader in wins earlier this season.
Holstein has passed for 1,283 yards and 15 TDs for STM so far. Jack Bech has 472 receiving yards and seven TDs. Catholic’s balanced attack includes 460 rushing yards from running back Josh Parker and 486 passing yards and five TDs by QB Jackson Thomas.
East Ascension’s Cameron Jones has 871 passing yards and 11 TDs, while receiver Steven McBride 533 yards and eight TDs. Kennan Gauff leads the St. Charles offense with 262 rushing yards and four TDs.
“Overall, I am pleased with how we’ve played,” EAHS’ Lee said. “We’ve battled injuries and had a number of guys step in and play well. The defense has made plays when we’ve needed them to. I do work like to see our running game come around. This game is another big one.”
A speical tribute
Two north Baton Rouge rivals, 10th-ranked Scotlandville (4-0) of Class 5A and No. 3 Southern Lab (2-2), meet at SHS in another nondistrict game that will be emotional for Scotlandville offensive coordinator Kris Peters.
The schools will honor Peters’ father, the late LTC Roosevelt Peters, for his service to the community the two schools share. The award was planned before Roosevelt Peters’ unexpected death in August.
Peters, a former Southern Lab player, will accept the award.