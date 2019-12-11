The final chapter of the White Castle High School football season won’t be complete until the Class 1A title game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic is over.
But the moral to the Bulldogs’ story will remain simple — it isn’t always what you know, it is who you know that makes the difference.
“You could see coach (Aaron Meyer) was a good guy and a good coach,” senior running back/linebacker Marcus Williams said. “But he didn’t know us two years ago. And we didn’t know him. Once we knew and understood each other, things changed. He saw us for who we are. And we understood why he kept pushing us to be better.”
Meyer agrees with Williams’ assessment. WCHS (9-3) is the No. 3 seed and faces fourth-seeded Oak Grove (10-3) in the 1A final set for noon Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
It is the first Prep Classic appearance for the Iberville Parish-based Bulldogs since 2010, when they beat Ouachita Christian to win a 1A title. Comparisons to the 2010 team are inevitable.
As enjoyable as comparisons can be, this group has been melded by the common ground they found with their 34-year-old coach. Meyer played on two LHSAA title teams at John Curtis and was an offensive lineman at UCLA.
Now in his third year at White Castle, Meyer returned to Louisiana to coach in 2009 and watched the Bulldogs from not so far away when they won their other title. He was an assistant at Donaldsonville for three years, including 2010. He spent two years at St. James and also had coaching stints at Morgan City, Central Lafourche, South Plaquemines and Washington-Marion.
“What they say is the truth,” Meyer said when told about Williams’ comments that were echoed by two other seniors, Javier Batiste and Alex Brown. “I came here with ideas about how I wanted to do things. I didn’t know their culture. White Castle is a tight-knit small town. The kids not only know each other, most of them have been playing together for 12 or 13 years … since they were very small.”
As important as it was for Meyer to respect their history, the White Castle players knew their route to success was no mystery. The key was adopting the worth ethic and attention to detail Meyer desired.
“This year has been great,” Batiste, the team’s quarterback/safety said. “His first year, there wasn’t much chemistry, but he always said his third year would be his best year because he would understand us more. My first two years, I wasn’t on the same page with him at all.
"Not only did I need to understand what he wanted, I had to improve my leadership and get serious about football. Over the summer, things started to come together. Guys came to all the workouts and put in the time.”
The playoffs have been a heady, surreal time for the Bulldogs, many of whom had cousins or uncles who played on the 2010 title team. Batiste even got a few pointers from one of the 2010 heroes, former LSU defensive back and 2010 QB Ronald Martin.
Before last week’s semifinal win over Oberlin, Martin encouraged Batiste to embrace the big stage. It is a key point of comparison, since the 2010 team also beat Oberlin in the semifinals.
Regular-season comparisons were not as flattering. When White Castle lost to local rival Ascension Catholic 48-6 in Week 6, the voices of critics in the Iberville/Ascension area were loud.
“People were telling them they were the same team they have been and that they wouldn’t accomplish much,” Meyer said. “They could have shut down at that point, but they didn’t. We told them that loss did not take away their biggest goals, like getting the chance to play for a state title. They worked and started putting it all together. Their confidence has grown every week.”
Meyer points proudly to Brown, a rangy 6-foot-2 receiver/defensive back, when the subject of confidence and improvement comes up. Meyer said Brown’s work ethic has transformed him into a better athlete and a team leader.
Brown recalls the electricity and energy during the 2010 title game he watched as a child. So, the chance to play in Saturday’s title game has special meaning.
“We had to get our minds right and put the work in,” Brown said. “We like the hunt and challenge. I can’t wait to feel what I felt in 2010 again. This is awesome.”