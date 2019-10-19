There were obvious front-runners before this high school football season began. Most have done little to disappoint. Everybody loves a front-runner.
Teams that emerge to challenge the leaders sure do make things exciting. And of course, exciting games often lead to high-fives for players and fans.
Well … here is a different kind of high five — a group of rising teams to watch in Week 8.
MADISON PREP (6-1, 4-0): The Chargers have won six straight going into their Week 8 showdown at University High (5-2, 4-0) in District 7-3A. Sure, people thought the Chargers had the potential to be good. But since moving up to Class 3A following a runner-up finish in 2A in 2016, MPA has had its ups and downs.
The big difference? Quarterback Zeon Chriss and the offense have grown up. Two of Chriss’ top receivers, LSU commitment Major Burns and one-time Florida commitment Joel Williams, also lead the defense.
The matchup possibilities are fabulous. U-High’s potent offense against the MPA defense and vice-versa.
CENTRAL (7-0, 2-0): It will be a battle of the Wildcats when Central travels to Walker (5-2, 2-0) for the latest blockbuster game in District 4-5A. Walker has been somewhat of a surprise too. But with talented receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and new head coach Chad Mahaffey, there were certain expectations for Walker.
Central, on the other hand, had a bunch of new starters on defense and other question marks. Coach Sid Edwards’ team used the predistrict schedule to gain its footing. Now Central remains unbeaten, following Friday’s key win over Scotlandville.
ST. AMANT (5-2, 2-0): The Gators play second-ranked Catholic High (7-0, 2-0) at Memorial Stadium. I know this is one of those cases where most people will say — are you kidding? Yes, Catholic is playing as well or better than anyone in the state right now. But this is another one of those rivalry games. After a 1-2 start, St. Amant has five straight wins and has made a two-quarterback system work very well. This is the first big 5-5A test for the Gators.
EAST FELICIANA (4-2, 1-1): The Tigers are a bit of an enigma with nice wins and a Week 6 loss to Port Allen (3-4, 2-0), which has now won two straight in District 8-2A. Back to EFHS — the Tigers host The Dunham School (6-1, 2-0) in 8-2A.
Dunham is ranked seventh and coming off a 28-27 win over rival Episcopal. East Feliciana has one of the area’s top seniors in quarterback Caleb Anderson, son of East Feliciana coach Cedric Anderson. Can EFHS get a statement win?
EAST IBERVILLE (6-1, 1-1): It has already been an epic season for the District 7-1A Tigers with a 6-0 start. That 22-20 loss to Iberville Parish rival White Castle Friday may take a little luster away. A showdown at second-ranked Ascension Catholic (6-0, 1-0) might not appear to be the best thing.
However, this game could be the most revealing for coach Ron LeJeune’s team. If the Tigers want to make a deep 1A playoff run, how they bounce back this week may be telling.