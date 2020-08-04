Some athletes say committing to a college is a life-changing 40-year decision and not just a four-year choice.
After undergoing a third ACL surgery on the same knee in less than 18 months, former University High linebacker Bryton Constantin of Clemson made another kind of 40-year decision.
Constantin, a two-time all-state player and Advocate All-Metro MVP, said the recurring knee issues led him to end his football career before he got to play a snap for the Tigers. Constantin would have been redshirt freshman this fall.
“I won’t lie; it was a hard decision,” Constantin said. “It took me six months after the last surgery to make up my mind. I kept going back and forth. I would tell people I was coming back and then I would say I wasn’t.
“It came down to the fact that there was doubt about it. Because there was doubt, I realized the decision was already made. I want to be able to play with my kids one day and participate in recreation sports. If I continued to push it and play, that might not be possible.”
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Constantin was a four-star recruit who helped U-High win back-to-back Division II select football titles in 2017 and 2018. He tore the ACL in his left knee for the first time during his senior season at U-High. The second ACL tear happened last September at Clemson.
Then in February, Constantin felt something pop in his left knee during an offseason drill.
“It didn’t hurt like the first two,” Constantin recalled. “I finished practice that day. But it felt like something was not right, so I went to see the trainer. It turned out that the tear this last time was the worst of all.”
Former U-High teammates Jordan Clark (Arizona State), Christian Harris (Alabama) and Makiya Tongue (Georgia) were among those who reached out to Constantin when he announced his decision to give up football on social media.
Constantin played football and basketball at U-High. He made The Advocate's Super Dozen as a senior, after compiling 103½ tackles with 13 tackles for loss.
The 19-year-old Constantin is majoring in sports communications. He remains on scholarship at Clemson and said he will work in the Tigers’ Paw Journey program, which helps athletes transition from college into the business world.