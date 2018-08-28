Every year around this time, McKinley High associate head football coach Sean Beauchamp gets a twinge inside, a feeling separate from the anticipation of the coming season.
Beauchamp, 49, was hired in July, ostensibly to take over the football program rocked by the suspensions of last year’s coaching staff and sanctions imposed by the LHSAA. After the season, barring another major upheaval, he will officially take over for assistant principal Robert Signater, who stepped back into his former role to stabilize the program.
Beauchamp has a deep understanding and appreciation that word “if” in this context.
Thirteen years ago today, Hurricane Katrina blew away Beauchamp’s career hopes and hurled him down an unexpected path. Two days before, he had been riding high in his first head coaching job after a 14-6 jamboree victory by his Douglass High School Bobcats at South Lafourche.
“Every year it (feeling) does come back; that’s what motivates me,” Beauchamp said. “I know at any point it can all be washed away.”
Just making it to Friday’s season opener against rival Scotlandville at Memorial Stadium is an accomplishment. With all he has weathered since, Beauchamp seems like a logical choice, if not one of destiny.
“He reminds me of myself a little,” said Signater, who coached the Panthers eight seasons, the last in 2015. “He wants to win. I haven’t heard anything negative. He fits the bill of a coach with no baggage.”
It goes deeper than lacking baggage. Beauchamp has an eclectic background that has carried him many places before his Katrina diversion. He’s the son of former Southern University and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Al Beauchamp, who had a nine-year pro career. Born in New Orleans, Sean Beauchamp spent his high school years in Cincinnati, spent six years in the Marines and then attended St. John’s University in New York City, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education.
In 1998 he returned home to work in the middle schools and coach in partnership with the NFL’s Junior Player Development program. Orleans Parish athletic director Frank Turner asked him to start a program at Livingston Middle in 2004, and Beauchamp took them to the championship finals.
Rising fast, his next assignment was to rebuild Douglass, which hadn’t won a game in three years. He got the job two weeks before school started. The players and fans could hardly contain their glee at the unofficial victory scored in the jamboree.
“If you could have ridden the bus back, the kids and the fans, it was like, ‘Wow, we really have accomplished something,’” Beauchamp recalls. “We had high hopes. To win a state championship? No. To make the playoffs? Possibly. To get a few wins? Yes.
“They blamed me (for jinxing Douglass),” he laughed. “They said, ‘Well at least you finished undefeated.’”
The sun was shining at 8 a.m. Aug. 29, 2005, when Beauchamp walked outside his New Orleans East home. Fifteen minutes later, he had nine feet of water in it and he was climbing the stairs to the roof where a National Guard helicopter plucked him and ferried him to the Seabrook Bridge where he waited four hours. Another transport took him to an evacuee site at UNO. There he and a friend helped organize food and water distribution and medical help as victims continued to pour in for three days.
Beauchamp took a bus to a cousin’s home in Baton Rouge. Unable to find a coaching job, he ended up at East Paulding High school in Dallas, Ga. He spent for three seasons on a staff with seven former head coaches, led by John Reid, who became his mentor.
“I credit them a lot for what I try to do today, giving back to these kids,” he said.
Beauchamp returned to Louisiana and spent three years at Natchitoches Central and four at Scotlandville before working as defensive coordinator and dean of students the last two at Broadmoor. Although his plans for becoming a head coach have been long delayed, he said his learning experiences in the interim have been invaluable.
“I look at coaching as a ministry,” said Beauchamp, who now lives in Prairieville. “We’re using whatever sport it is to minister to these children to try and have a better world. You’ve got to work for (success). We want the kids to be successful, so they learn no matter what happens they can fight through adversity.
“I feel at home at McKinley; I’m comfortable and it reminds me of home. I couldn’t ask for anything greater.”