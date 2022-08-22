Predicted finish:
1, University 13-0, 7-0
2. Madison Prep 11-2 7-1
3. Parkview Baptist 7-5 5-3
4. Port Allen 6-5 4-2 in 7-2A
5. Glen Oaks 3-6 1-5
6. Mentorship Academy 2-6 1-5
7. Collegiate Baton Rouge 1-5 1-4
Five players to watch
Blake Abney
University
QB 6-0, 180 Sr.
Passed for 1,974 yards with 24 TDs a year ago and now faces key challenges as one of only two returning offensive starters for the Cubs.
Jaiden Ausberry
University
LB 6-2 210 Sr.
Returning all-state player and a Notre Dame commitment who ranks in Louisiana’s top 10 players for 2023.
Brennan Gibson
Port Allen
WR/RB 5-8 150 So.
Key playmaker for the Pelicans as they make the jump from Class 2A to 3A. Had 611 receiving yards in 2021.
David Jones
Madison Prep
DB 6-0 190 Sr.
All-district performer leader in the secondary for the Chargers, who look to make another deep playoff run.
Abram Johnston
Parkview Baptist
QB 6-1 185 Jr.
Experience gained in several 2021 starts and a successful offseason could lead to a breakout year.
Five things to know
1: University (Division II, 2021) and Madison Prep (Class 3A, 2020) continue BR’s 3A excellence that began when Parkview Baptist won a 3A title in 2001.
2: After going 13-0 and winning the LHSAA’s Division II title in 2021, U-High must replace 30 lettermen and 16 starters, including nine on offense.
3: Speaking of replacements, sophomore Tylan Johnson is tasked with taking over for a four-year starter UL’s Zeon Chriss as Madison Prep’s quarterback.
4: Party like it’s 2009? It would be if Glen Oaks, which returns eight starters, can garner a playoff berth for fourth-year head coach Sean Beauchamp.
5: District members Brusly and West Feliciana moved to Class 4A. Port Allen moved into 6-3A from Class 2A. Meanwhile, Baker dropped to 2A from 3A.