U-High quarterback Blake Abney looks for an open teammate against Woodlawn on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Gill Stadium.

 PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Predicted finish:

1, University 13-0, 7-0

2. Madison Prep 11-2 7-1

3. Parkview Baptist 7-5 5-3

4. Port Allen 6-5 4-2 in 7-2A

5. Glen Oaks 3-6 1-5

6. Mentorship Academy 2-6 1-5

7. Collegiate Baton Rouge 1-5 1-4

Five players to watch

Blake Abney

University

QB 6-0, 180 Sr.

Passed for 1,974 yards with 24 TDs a year ago and now faces key challenges as one of only two returning offensive starters for the Cubs.

Jaiden Ausberry

University

LB 6-2 210 Sr.

Returning all-state player and a Notre Dame commitment who ranks in Louisiana’s top 10 players for 2023.

Brennan Gibson

Port Allen

WR/RB 5-8 150 So.

Key playmaker for the Pelicans as they make the jump from Class 2A to 3A. Had 611 receiving yards in 2021.

David Jones

Madison Prep

DB 6-0 190 Sr.

All-district performer leader in the secondary for the Chargers, who look to make another deep playoff run.

Abram Johnston

Parkview Baptist

QB 6-1 185 Jr.

Experience gained in several 2021 starts and a successful offseason could lead to a breakout year.

Five things to know

1: University (Division II, 2021) and Madison Prep (Class 3A, 2020) continue BR’s 3A excellence that began when Parkview Baptist won a 3A title in 2001.

2: After going 13-0 and winning the LHSAA’s Division II title in 2021, U-High must replace 30 lettermen and 16 starters, including nine on offense.

3: Speaking of replacements, sophomore Tylan Johnson is tasked with taking over for a four-year starter UL’s Zeon Chriss as Madison Prep’s quarterback.

4: Party like it’s 2009? It would be if Glen Oaks, which returns eight starters, can garner a playoff berth for fourth-year head coach Sean Beauchamp.

5: District members Brusly and West Feliciana moved to Class 4A. Port Allen moved into 6-3A from Class 2A. Meanwhile, Baker dropped to 2A from 3A.

