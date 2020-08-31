LHSAA volleyball schools will get the chance to tip off their seasons as planned next week while keeping Phase 2 limits in place.
Schools received a LHSAA memo Monday informing them of the decision to move forward with volleyball in Phase 2, which allows schools to scrimmage other schools twice this week before the regular season begins Sept. 8.
By late Monday afternoon, Nedda Taylor, assignment secretary for the Capital City Board of Volleyball Officials had already scheduled 14 scrimmages between Monday and Thursday.
“It will be a tight fit for some schools, because you can’t have as many people in the gym in Phase 2 as you could have in Phase 3,” Taylor said. “Some schools, like the private and parochial schools, also have their own rules. They (schools) have to figure it out.”
The big difference for schools will be adjustment to games in Phase 2, which allows for static groups of 25 athletes combined for the two teams, along with a total of 10 essential staff, including two officials, coaches, athletic trainers, etc.
The original plan to start Sept. 8 was based on the idea that Louisiana’s reopening would to be in Phase 3, which allows for groups of 50 in a static group. Governor John Bel Edwards extended Phase 2 for an additional 14 days with an executive order that went into effect Friday.
Temperature checks, benches that are socially distanced and facemasks are required, though players will have the option to decide whether they want to wear a facemask while playing. Officials, coaches, other essential staff and players on the benches must wear facemasks.
Also, when schools play junior varsity/varsity contests, the gym must be sanitized between contests.
AG Landry wants LHSAA football
Attorney general Jeff Landry sent a letter to LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine on Monday, telling him, “It is time to turn on the Friday Night Lights.” Under the LHSAA's current plan, the football season would begin Oct. 8-10, based on Louisiana advancing to Phase 3 and beyond.
In the letter published by Crescent City Sports, Landry said the LHSAA’s concerns about COVID-19 liability with regard to high school football are “unfounded” and noted that high school football is a voluntary activity suggested an adjusted participation waiver.
State representative Larry Frieman, who represents parts of St. Tammany Parish along with Washington and Tangipahoa parishes also wrote Bonine a letter and published it on social media over the weekend. It was co-signed by more than 40 legislators, also asking for the LHSAA to play football sooner.
Gremillion nets top award
University High’s Susan Gremillion was selected as the LHSAA’s assistant coach of the year for 2019-20. Gremillion is an assistant in basketball and volleyball.
“Back in April, not long after quarantine started, I found out I was the assistant coach of the month and I thought that was nice,” Gremillion said. “I knew the LHSAA has done a good job honoring different support staff, but I really did know about this award. I am honored to receive this on behalf of our school and staff. It means a lot.”
Gremillion is in her 24th year of teaching and coaching. As a head football coach at Louisiana School for the Deaf, she won a Deaf Schools National title in 2016.
CPS seeks girls basketball coach
Central Private is interviewing candidates for a its head girls basketball coach/middle school physical education position. The teaching job is open now, offering a rapid start date for the person hired.
Interested candidates should contact Central Private head of school Robert Martin rwmartin@centralprivate.org or athletic director Dennis Lorio at dlorio@centralprivate.org.