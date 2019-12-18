The best way to get jump shots to start falling is by attacking the basket.
So when Lee High School’s girls’ basketball team’s jump shots weren’t going in, its offense moved into the paint, and despite not making a single jump shot, thePatriots made enough layups and free throws to win 53-46 over East Ascension (4-6).
“Tonight, we couldn’t buy [a jump shot,” said Lee coach Valencia Wilson, who credited East Ascension’s tough defense as well. “As they say, we couldn’t hit an elephant with an ironing board.”
Lee (8-1) raced out to a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, with 12 points coming in the paint and the other two at the free-throw line.
Much of the same continued for Lee in the second quarter, but East Ascension got some offense going behind seven points by Aja Causey. The Spartans still trailed 28-27 at halftime despite Causey’s efforts and six points by Mahogany Landry.
Twenty-two of Lee’s first-half points came on field goals in the paint, while the other six were at the free-throw line. The scoring for Lee was spread out as five individual players scored in both quarters.
“We broke down defensive-wise too many times,” East Ascension coach Dennis Chandler said. “You look at the layups — now some were good offensive execution — but we gave up probably about 8-10 points where we did not communicate well and left a girl wide open here and there, and they’re too good to do that too.”
In the third quarter, Diamond Hunter scored six of Lee’s eight points, and the Lady Patriots remained on top 36-34 going into the fourth quarter.
East Ascension tied the score for the first time with a basket to start the fourth quarter, and eventually gathered a 42-40 lead on two free throws by Causey with six minutes, 10 seconds left.
The lead didn’t last, however.
Lee forced a string of turnovers and were able to get out in transition for easy fast-break layups.
The two-point lead for East Ascension turned into an 11-point deficit after a 13-0 run on layups and free throws by Lee, who is normally a perimeter-orientated, shooting team.
Lee finished off with another layup and free throw to seal its 53-46 win.
The Patriots ended with nine free throws and 44 points in the paint.
Hunter led Lee with 16 points, while Causey finished with 12 points and Sadie Williams led East Ascension with 16 points.