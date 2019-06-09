Division III champions Calvary Baptist and Notre Dame swept the top honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State baseball and softball teams.
Notre Dame finished 32-0 en route to the softball title with pitcher Sydnei Simon helping to lead the way. Simon is the Outstanding Player on the softball squad after posting a 24-0 record, a 0.624 earned run average and 223 strikeouts. Dale Serie, the Pioneers’ first-year coach, is the softball Coach of the Year.
Baseball honors went to Calvary pitcher Cade Hart and coach Shannon Cunningham. Hart, a junior, went 12-1 on the mound with a 0.488 ERA and also hit .422 with 35 RBI and 17 stolen bases. Cunningham led the 31-9 Cavaliers to a 12-0 run through District 1-2A play, along with the Division III title.
Four local players are included on the teams selected by a statewide panel of sportswriters.
Infielder Mason Davis and utility selection Andrew Yuratich helped Doyle finish as the Class 2A runners-up in baseball. Davis was a catalyst for the Tigers offense, batting .400 with 51 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. Yuratich finished 10-2 with a 2.63 ERA and won the semifinal game for Doyle.
Outfielder Austin Richard of The Dunham School was a four-year starter and a Southern University commitment who hit .426 with five home runs and 33 RBIs. Doyle’s Sydney Taylor, also a utility choice, made the softball squad. Taylor batted .371 with 38 runs scored and 25 RBIs.
LSWA CLASS 2A CHARTS
BASEBALL
Pos. player school class stats
P Justin Lawson Winnfield Sr. 8-2
P Cade Hart Calvary Baptist Jr. 12-1
P Sean Michael Brady Ascension Episcopal Sr. 9-2
P Garrett Miller Notre Dame Sr. 7-1
C Jacob Lashley Winnfield Jr. .419
IF Fox Locke Calvary Baptist Jr. .408
IF Michael Fontenot Kinder Jr. .500
IF Mason Davis Doyle Sr. .400
IF Michael Latulas Loreauville Jr. .526
OF Austin Richard Dunham Sr. .426
OF Blaine Blanchard Ascension Episcopal Sr. .423
OF Carson Barnette Calvary Baptist Sr. .387
UT Shajuan Nora Loreauville Sr. .408
UT Beau Ross Many Sr. .429
UT Andrew Yuratich Doyle So. 10-2
UT Caden Monnin Mangham Jr. 7-2
UT John Blanchard St. Thomas Aquinas Jr. 8-1
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CADE HART, CALVARY BAPTIST
COACH OF THE YEAR: SHANNON CUNNINGHAM, CALVARY BAPTIST
Honorable mention
Patrick Boudreaux, Riverside; Brayden Spigner, Beekman Charter; Brandon Saulsberry, North Caddo; Colin Edwards, Calvary; Tanner Stewart, Lakeside; Peyton Sybrant, Episcopal; Kaleb Zimmerman, Menard, Ethan Frey, Rosepine; Sam Smith, St. Thomas Aquinas; Luke Sweeney, St. Thomas Aquinas; Luke Miller DeQuincy; Cullen Pharris, DeQuincy; Mitchell Hukins, Bunkie; Nick Slaydon, Many; Stephen Still, Dunham; Jacob Poe, Catholic-NI; Luke Rousseau, Avoyelles Charter; Austin Thiels, Menard; Carson Curtis, Many; Eli Lasyone, Winnfield; Jackson Ragusa, Avoyelles Charter; Cade Moreau, Menard; Elijah Lavan, Kinder; Collin Klein, Kinder; Braden Keen, Doyle; Tyson Stewart, Doyle; Josh Tinnerello, Winnfield; Cole Copeland, North Caddo; Jackson Boone, Dunham; Matt Abshire, Notre Dame; Josh Carroll, Many; Hunter Longino, Oakdale; C.J. Watts, Lakeside; Parker Stewart, St. Thomas Aquinasl Drake Lee, Ascension Episcopal; Parker Primeaux, Welsh; Dylan LeBlanc, Catholic-NI; Reed Godbery, Dunham; Ramsey Walker, Calvary Baptist; Jamie Fielder, Calvary Baptist; Riley Walker, Calvary Baptist.
SOFTBALL
Pos. player school class stats
P Laura Gartman Kinder Sr. 13-3
P Chloe Bennett Rosepine Sr. 19-6
P Olivia Johnson Menard Jr. 18-6
P Sydnei Simon Notre Dame Sr. 24-0
C Maci Bergeron Notre Dame Fr. .560
IF Kelsi Dubois Many Sr. .543
IF Karlee Lyles Menard So. .554
IF Lexi Johnson Riverside Jr. .707
IF Gracie Underwood Mangham Sr. .495
OF Chloe Hamilton Kinder So. .495
OF MacKenzie Cox Menard Jr. .515
OF Makenzie Abshire Notre Dame Sr. .535
UT Brooklyn Fontenot Kinder Jr. .627
UT Jensen Gremillion Bunkie 19-11
UT Tia Holmes Many Fr. 15-0
UT Camm Neatherly Mangham Jr. 455
UT Sydney Taylor Doyle Sr. .371
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: SYDNEI SIMON, NOTRE DAME
COACH OF THE YEAR: DALE SERIE, NOTRE DAME
Honorable mention
Mallory Smith, Avoyelles Charter; Gabrielle Priester, Avoyelles Charter; Morgan Cruise, Mangham; Raci Dallas, Mangham; Maddi Thomas, Mangham; Elise Juneau, Ascension Episcopal; Payton Smith, Catholic-New Iberia; Laurie Badeaux, Catholic-New Iberia; Jordyn Mire, Catholic-New Iberia; Elise Brown, Catholic-New Iberia; Kate Landry, Loreauville; Camryn Angelle, Loreauville; Mia Romero, Loreauville; Madison Daiville, Doyle; Shaela Lawrence, Pickering; Anna Myers, Mangham; Marley Olivier, Doyle; Aundria Eirls, Rapides; Ryen Lawrence, Pickering; Calyn Brister, Rosepine; Spring Atkins, Pickering; Jada Carhee, Many; Makynli Miller, Many; Sydney Seemion, Kinder; Kara Wilcher, Mangham; Tiffani Harrell, D’Arbonne Woods; Alexis Phelps, D’Arbonne Woods, So.; Abigail Savoy, Notre Dame, Fr.; Abbie Baker, Many; Kelsey Wyatt, Mangham; Kelsi Louviere, Loreauville.