Call it a transition for two former LSU athletes who are headed in different directions.
Rodney Brown, a Tiger All-American in the discus, has resigned as head track and field coach at Catholic High, just one month after leading the Bears to the Class 5A title.
Meanwhile, former LSU basketball point guard Jeanne Kenney is returning to her alma mater, St. Michael, for a second stint as girls basketball coach.
“At this point, I just want to be closer to my family,” said Brown, a Chappell Hill, Texas, native. “Telling the guys was one of the toughest things I have had to do. But I know they will be fine.”
The 29-year-old Brown was picked to succeed legendary coach Pete Boudreaux, who retired from coaching track and field after the 2019 season but remains as the school’s cross country coach.
Brown’s first spring season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bears hit on all cylinders in 2022, placing second in Division I indoors and winning the 5A outdoor title. Brown set an LSU school record in the discus in 2015 and went on to compete internationally.
Kenney, who helped St. Michael win two LHSAA Class 4A titles as a player, previously coached the Warriors from 2017-2020. She spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant at Utah State, then moved to Appalachian State for the 2021-22 season as an assistant.
In addition to coaching, Kenney will serve as an assistant athletic director and will chair the physical education department.
“Of course, being home is always a draw,” Kenney said. “When I think back on it, as many times as I try moving away, I keep staying home.
“I did the college gig, which was very interesting. A lot of people say you’re going back to your old job. But I am thankful to have positioned myself to have added responsibilities. That was a big draw for me because my masters is in sports administration.”
The coaching carousel
West Feliciana has hired former Zachary High star and assistant coach Morris Wright as its new boys basketball coach.
The Saints, who will move up to Class 4A this year, hired assistant coach Hatem Bachar as the new girls track coach. Bachar was previously an LSU assistant and was head coach at Christian Life. He also is the girls soccer coach at West Feliciana.
St. Joseph’s Academy made three key staffing moves for 2022-23. Erin Hart, previously an assistant athletic director at Catholic High, is the Redstickers new athletic director. Dorinda Beaumont, the previous St. Joseph’s Academy AD, moves into the assistant athletic director’s role.
Ali Buchart, the school's assistant swimming coach, is the new head swimming coach. Jimmy Roberts, an assistant coach at Catholic for the past 10 years, is the new St. Joseph’s Academy assistant swimming coach.
After one season at Livonia, John Michael Collins has been hired as head baseball coach at St. John.
Other notables
The Advocate's 2022 Boys Athlete of the Year, Ascension Catholic's Bryce Leonard, committed to play baseball at Northwestern State. Leonard's twin, Brooks, also committed to the Demons.
• Former Catholic High and LSU star Josh Smith has been a real hit since getting called up by the Texas Rangers last week. Smith has played third base and was hitting .417 through Friday’s action.
• Parkway High girls basketball standout Mikaylah Williams was selected for the USA Basketball women’s under-17 team this week. She will play in the World Cup from July 9-17.
• East Ascension track athletes Sahnya Lathon (Southern) and Sydney Johnson (Fisk) are among the area’s recent college signees.
Lathon has personal bests of 37-8½ in the triple jump and 5-4 in the high jump. Johnson has bests of 116-1 in the javelin and 59.48 in the 400 meters.
Job opening
St. John is seeking a volleyball coach for the 2022 season. The Class 1A-Division V school lists the position as one that could be full-time with teaching duties or a nonfaculty certified part-time.
Contact athletic director Cindy Prouty at (225) 333-6389 or send an email to cprouty@stjohnschool.education.