McKinley High took another step toward finalizing its coaching staff by hiring Ella Reado as its girls basketball coach. Reado, who spent the past 11 years as head girls basketball and volleyball coach at Belaire High, said the move is about more than just a job change.
“I see all the negative out there, and I want to be part of bringing something good,” Reado said. “I enjoyed my time at Belaire, and I feel like I got that program on solid ground. This is a big change for me personally, but I see it as a good one.
“McKinley has one of the proudest traditions in Baton Rouge. I want to help the girls there and also help bring that tradition back. What happened with the LHSAA sanctions … that is not the McKinley people know. There were mistakes made and now it is time to move on and do something positive. At the end of the day, it's about the kids and doing right by them.”
McKinley’s interim athletic director Robert Signater said Reado was one of about 20 candidates for the girls basketball job that opened up as the result of sweeping LHSAA sanctions announced last month. The Class 5A school was fined nearly $42,000, banned from the postseason in all sports for two years and had all its coaches from 2017-18 suspended. Many of the more than 150 violations were for issues involving LHSAA compliance.
“We wanted somebody in this job that would be a strong presence,” Signater said. “She (Reado) has a reputation for being tough, and that is what we felt like we needed. She also made it clear she wants to help us move forward.”
Reado, 52, started her coaching career in 1990 when she restarted the girls basketball program at Capitol. She coached for four seasons and took a maternity leave in 1994. Reado returned to Capitol in 1997 as an assistant coach to Alvin Stewart. She moved to Belaire in 2007 when Capitol left the EBR system to become a charter school. Reado also was the BHS athletic director for two years.
Livonia hires Jones
Elliott Jones is taking his game to a new level. Jones, an assistant baseball coach at Southern University for the past five years, has been hired as the head baseball coach at Class 4A Livonia High.
“I’m so excited about the chance to be a head coach for the first time, and I'm ready to get started,” Jones said. “It was important for me to be in a place that was the right for myself and my family. When I went in for an interview, I saw that Livonia is the right place in every way.”
The 26-year-old Jones is a Shreveport native who played first base for the Jaguars before joining the staff of legendary coach Roger Cador. At Livonia, he succeeds another former SU player, Jason Lemoine, who has moved to an administration position at Brusly. Lemoine led the Wildcats to Class 3A prominence, including an LHSAA 3A title in 2011. Livonia was 20-12 last spring and advanced to the 4A playoffs.
In addition to his baseball duties, Jones will be an assistant football coach. The dual duties suit Jones well. He played quarterback at Shreveport’s Huntington High.
Goff gets Ursuline job
Former Albany boys/girls coach Kris Goff has been hired as the girls basketball coach at Ursuline Academy.
Goff spent the past four years as an assistant coach on the women’s basketball staff at Nicholls State. He also coached one year at Southeastern Louisiana University after stints at Albany and Springfield. Goff played high school basketball at Walker High player.