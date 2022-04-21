District 7-4A track and field meet
at Broadmoor High School
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Michael, 189. 2. Plaquemine, 150. 3. Liberty, 113. 4. Broadmoor, 48. 5. Istrouma, 31. 6. Belaire, 8. 7. Tara, 6.
Track results
100: 1 Alexi Lewis, Liberty, 13.28. 2. Morgan Walsh, St. Michael, 13.63. 3. Jaliyah James, Plaquemine, 13.69.
200: 1. Aldany Dupree, Plaquemine, 27.73. 2. Sincere Wilson, Plaquemine, 28.13. 3. Kiara Spiller, Istrouma, 28.58.
400: 1. Audrey Doming, St. Michael, 1:02.68. 2. Alexi Lewis, Liberty, 1:03.34. 3. Kiara Spiller, Istrouma, 1:04.45.
800: 1. Aldany Dupree, Plaquemine, 2:23.65. 2. Kiara Spiller, Istrouma, 2:26.33. 3. Sayla Fogos, St. Michael, 2:45.20.
1,600: 1. Sayla Fogos, St. Michael, 5:58.73. 2. Comora Davis, Plaquemine, 6:01.33. 3. Ava Barnett, St. Michael, 6:10.33.
3,200: 1. Sayla Fogos, St. Michael, 13:26.59. 2. Comora Davis, Plaquemine, 13:28.60. 3. Lindsey Hunt, St. Michael, 13:48.60.
100 hurdles: 1. Niliyah Jiles, Broadmoor, 18.53. 2. Sincere Wilson, Plaquemine, 18.93. 3. Taylor Cuccia, St. Michael, 19.36.
300 hurdles: 1. Niliyah Jiles, Broadmoor, 50.63. 2. Bra’Lynn Thompson, Plaquemine, 52.79. 3. Mary Clair Root, St. Michael, 53.77.
4x100 relay: 1. Plaquemine, 52.88. 2. Liberty, 54.72. 3. St. Michael, 57.12.
4x200: 1. Liberty, 1:50.50. 2. Plaquemine, 1:51.78. 3. St. Michael, 2:02.52.
4x400: 1. Plaquemine, 4:26.88. 2. St. Michael, 4:46.73. 3. Istrouma, 5:04.85.
4x800: 1. St. Michael, 11:50.16. 2. Liberty, 13:08.90. 3. Plaquemine, 13:08.91.
Field events
High jump: 1. Gahyra Coleman, Plaquemine, 5-00. 2. Julia Coffey, St. Michael, 4-08. 3. Taylor Cuccia, St. Michael, 4-08.
Long jump: 1. Sincere Wilson, Plaquemine, 15-10. 2. Kristen Rudge, St. Michael, 15-10. 3. Calyseona Brown, Tara, 15-01.
Triple jump: 1. Audrey Doming, St. Michael, 31-06. 2. Kristen Rudge, St. Michael, 30-03.50. 3. Tianna Huggins, Broadmoor, 24-07.
Shot put: 1. Leah Guy, Liberty, 36-05. 2. Triniti Smith, Liberty, 28-06.50. 3. Leigha Russ, Plaquemine, 27-00.
Discus: 1. Leah Guy, Liberty, 107-05. 2. Triniti Smith, Liberty, 97-08. 2. Leigha Riss, Plaquemine, 82-05.
Javelin: 1. Kristen Rudge, St. Michael, 76-08. 2. Leah Guy, Liberty, 74-06. 3. Dariel Green, Belaire, 65-00.
Pole vault: 1. Julia Coffey, St. Michael, 6-00. 2. Natalie Bauder, St. Michael, 5-00.
Boys
Team scores: 1. St. Michael, 192. 2. Plaquemine, 128. 3. Belaire, 86. 4. Liberty, 81. 5. Broadmoor, 51. 6. Tara, 26. 7. Istrouma, 4.
Track results
100: 1. Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 10.95. 2. Larry Singleton, Liberty, 11.31. 3. William Anderson, St. Michael, 11.47.
200: 1. William Anderson, St. Michael, 22.95. 2. Noah James, Belaire, 23.14. 3. Jakobe Allen, Liberty, 23.26.
400: 1. William Nizzo, St. Michael, 53.65. 2. Caleb Zerangue, St. Michael, 54.73. 3. Tyrese Mosby, Plaquemine, 54.95.
800: 1. William Nizzo, St. Michael, 2:09.34. 2. John Conley, Tara, 2:11.95. 3. Jekeydrick Richard, Belaire, 2:14.24.
1,600: 1. Anthony Latonna, St. Michael, 5:27.07. 2. Collin Cunningham, St. Michael, 5:35.30. 3. Christian Williams, Belaire, 5:49.23.
3,200: 1. Cooper Bankston, St. Michael, 10:27.97. 2. Anthony Latonna, St. Michael, 11:18.32. 3. Linward Barbier, Plaquemine, 13:17.58.
110 hurdles: 1. Chris Williams, Broadmoor, 15.28. 2. Cody Rucker, Liberty, 16.57. 3. Jarrett Hall, Plaquemine, 17.19.
300 hurdles: 1. Chris Williams, Broadmoor, 41.99. 2. Cody Rucker, Liberty, 42.92. 3. Aiden Joseph, Plaquemine, 45.53.
4x100 relay: 1. Plaquemine, 44.57. 2. Liberty, 44.65. 3. Belaire, 45.46.
4x200: 1. Liberty, 1:33.01. 2. Belaire, 1:33.21. 3. Plaquemine, 1:33.72.
4x400: 1. St. Michael, 3:38.02. 2. Tara, 3:42.00. 3. Belaire, 3:49.49.
4x800: 1. St. Michael, 8:56.74. 2. Belaire, 9:16.43. 3. Plaquemine, 10:01.34.
Field
High jump: 1. Cody Rucker, Liberty, 6-00. 2. Delano Sanders, Plaquemine, 5-10. 3. Alex Rodrigue, St. Michael, 5-08.
Long jump: 1. Jaedan Paul, Plaquemine, 21-05. 2. La’Coreyan Compton, Belaire, 20-05.50. 3. Chance Young, St. Michael, 20-04.
Triple jump: 1. Jaedan Paul, Plaquemine, 41-10. 2. Chance Young, St. Michael, 40-04. 3. Kendrick Hardnett, Belaire, 39-02.50.
Shot put: 1. Corey Thomas, Plaquemine, 40-11. 2. Trey McCann, St. Michael, 38-05. 3. James Balart, St. Michael, 38-05.
Discus: 1. James Belart, St. Michael, 120-01. 2. Mark Terrio, Broadmoor, 105-03.50. 3. Tyran Burnett, Broadmoor, 105-02.
Javelin: 1. Corey Thomas, Plaquemine, 135-06. 2. Kayne Guillory, Plaquemine, 131-09. 3. Hadly Carter, St. Michael, 130-08.
Pole vault: 1. Anthony Hugenroth, St. Michael, 7-06. 2. Harrison Fruge, St. Michael, 6-06.