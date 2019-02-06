Elijah Reames of Catholic High and St. Amant’s Johnny Johnson became friends while playing in the locally based Red Stick Bowl in December.
The two defensive linemen from District 5-5A quickly learned they had more in common than playing the same position. That is why Reames spent the past couple of weeks trying to convince Johnson to join him in Nicholls State’s signing class.
Johnson chose a different route by committing to Army after an official visit on Jan. 12. Reames stuck with Nicholls, and both players signed with their respective ceremonies held Wednesday night.
Their other bond — losing a father at different ages — is part of the bond and their recruiting decisions.
“There were times when it was hard, because picking a college is something I wanted to talk to my dad about,” said Johnson, whose father lost a battle with cancer in 2017. “But I believe he would be happy with this decision. The chance to play for a top-25 program and go to school at West Point is life-changing.”
Reames’ father, Kyle Acosta, died when he was 4. Acosta was the head football coach at Woodlawn High for one year and was a Nicholls State defensive lineman and assistant coach with ties to NSU coach Tim Rebowe.
“Going into my senior year, all I had was a walk-on offer from Tulane,” Reames said. “I fell off the charts for a lot of schools because of my size. Then coach Rebowe called me about a month and a half ago and told me I had a scholarship at Nicholls. It already feels like family.”
Reames was the only Catholic High player to sign. Johnson was one of two St. Amant signees. The other Gators signee, running back KJ Franklin, also signed with Nicholls.
Nicholls and the DL
The Colonels added three other local defensive linemen — Zachary’s Caleb Jackson, Southern Lab’s Chris Welch and Dillon Davis of Ascension Catholic.
Nicholls also signed Hahnville quarterback Andrew Robison. Robison was initially ruled ineligible after transferring from Houma’s Vandebilt Catholic and gained eligibility late in the season via arbitration.
Around the state
While two teammates, safety Bertrand Carrell and linebacker Myles Patin, signed with Southern, Madison Prep linebacker Michael Henderson signed with Southeastern.
East Ascension wide receiver Marquell Stewart and defensive back Eli Johnson Live Oak made the signing list for McNeese, while Southern Lab defensive lineman Tyler Guidry (Louisiana-Lafayette) and Walker defensive back Calvin Watson (Grambling) signed with-state schools.
Signees times three
A number of local players opted to sign with junior colleges or smaller schools, including Walker safety BJ Lockhart, who signed with Kansas JUCO power Garden City.
Two schools had three players each sign with the same school. East Ascension linebacker Derrick Smith, defensive back Jaquann Mitchell and running back Nick Massey signed with Minnesota-based Mesabi Range Community College, while the Madison Prep trio of center Austin Lee, defensive tackle Luther Lamotte and receiver Desmond Reed signed with NAIA Missouri Valley College.
Other out-of-state signees include the Dutchtown duo of defensive lineman Shane Levy (Missouri State) and defensive back Terry Matthews (Ellsworth-Iowa JC).
McDonald to LSUE
The son of former LSU pitcher Ben McDonald is headed to a different Tiger team — LSU Eunice.
Jase McDonald, a senior pitcher at Denham Springs High, signed with LSUE Wednesday.
Different sports
Denham Springs jumps specialist Damon Heard of Denham Springs signed with SLU for track. Dutchtown swimmer Wes Daniel (Loyola) also will continue to compete in state.
Meanwhile, East Ascension softball players Rachel Ducote (Christian Brothers of Memphis) and Brynnen Gautreau (Lindenwood of Belleville, Illinois) signed with out-of-state schools.