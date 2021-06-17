Trave Hopkins did not take a direct route to become a high school baseball coach. But the journey has prepared Hopkins well for his new role as baseball coach at Denham Springs.
The school announced the hiring of the 39-year-old Mississippi native as its head coach. Hopkins spent last spring as an assistant coach at Class 5A Denham Springs.
“The No. 1 objective right now is working in the weight room,” Hopkins said. “We’ve got to get bigger, faster and stronger. Effort should never take a day off and attitude should never take a day off, either.
“How we approach the game and how we handle ourselves, especially when we fail, is going to be more important than how we handle ourselves when things are going good.”
Hopkins played at Ripley High School in Mississippi) and went on to play at Meridian Community College. From there, he played at now-defunct Crichton College located in Memphis, Tennessee.
His professional career started in 2004 in Sweden. From 2005-07, Hopkins he played for Independent League teams, including two years in the Frontier League.
Hopkins started his coaching career as an assistant at Northeast Mississippi Community College and went on to coach Class 3A Kossuth High School to a Mississippi state title, earning Coach of the Year honors in 2014. Kossuth was the 3A runner-up in 2015.
Hopkins then spent three years at Class 6A Clinton High School, leading the teams to the playoffs each season. He said his family visited Denham Springs last summer and moved to the area over the Christmas holidays.
Hopkins takes over for Mark Carroll, who was not retained after the 2021 season. Carroll spent 21 years at Denham Springs. The Yellow Jackets finished 9-19 in the spring and lost 3-0 to eventual Class 5A champion Barbe in the first round of the playoffs.
“Coach C had his way of doing things and had a great career here,” Hopkins said. “He did his thing, and when you change coaches some things will change. I would like to think what we will do is play an aggressive brand of baseball and focus on being full speed and full tilt.
“That’s not to say the program did not do those things before. When there is a new coach, things are set a little differently.”
Gransberry at ESJ
Former Woodlawn two-sport star Kentrell Gransberry was hired as an assistant boys basketball coach at East St. John.
Gransberry was a standout in football and basketball for the Panthers. He went on to star at South Florida and enjoyed a lengthy professional career overseas.
At East St. John, Gransberry will work under Antonio Broadway, who led the Wildcats to the Class 5A regional round where they lost to eventual champion Zachary. Broadway coached at several area schools before coming to East St. John.
Prep notables
- Former LSU women’s basketball coach Pokey Chatman was added to the list of guest speakers for the LHSCA Coaches Convention next month. Chatman played high school basketball at Hahnville and was a star player at LSU.
• Parkview Baptist track and field standout Ariel Pedigo has won two heptathlons already this summer and set an AAU regional mark with a score of 5,363 points. She moved to the University of Oklahoma later this summer.
• Mangham baseball coach Wayne Johnson announced his retirement. Johnson finished his career with 880 wins.
In 42 seasons, Johnson led five schools — St. Frederick, Jonesboro-Hodge, Cedar Creek, Downsville and Mangham — to LHSAA tournaments.