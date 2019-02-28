ALEXANDRIA — It did not take long for top-seeded John Curtis to remove any mystery for its Division I semifinal game with St. Joseph’s Academy.
The Patriots raced out to a 21-1 first-quarter lead and led 30-1 at the half. A resounding 61-18 victory puts Curtis (28-4) in the title game for the third straight year.
The contest that helped open Thursday’s action at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament also gave tourney newcomer St. Joseph’s (15-19) a new perspective on both Curtis and the feel of a semifinal appearance.
“We were so worried about their press because they are so quick,” St. Joseph’s coach deLynn Stelly said of Curtis. “I thought we did a fairly nice job of beating the press, but when we got to half court and their athletic ability picked up even better.
“They’re so aggressive and you can’t practice that. We don’t have those kinds of athletes to do that. But I thought our players stuck with it and played to the end.”
Curtis advances to play Mt. Carmel (22-9) in the Division I final set for noon Saturday at the Rapides Parish Coliseum. Thursday’s win gave the Patriots another chance to showcase their system, work ethic and balance.
Abriyhia Irons led Curtis with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Jerkalia Jordan had in 16 points and 10. Diamond Smith pitched in 13 points. It was hard for Curtis coach Barbara Farris to find any fault with her teams effort. Lindsey Lutgring led the Redstickers with 8 points.
“I really thought it was an all-around effort on both ends (of the court),” Farris noted.
With leading scorer Tori Collier in early foul trouble, the Redstickers had trouble finding shots against a Curtis defense that limits spacing in the half court. Collier, who averaged 13 points a game, did not score. The Redstickers were 0 of 11 from the field in the first half and did not score a field goal until Julia Welsh made a 3-pointer three minutes into the third quarter. SJA made just 17.1 percent of its field goal attempts (6 of 35).
The game ended with five of SJA’s six seniors on the court. Two fourth-quarter 3-pointers by one of those seniors, Lauren Saunders, was a rallying point.
It was the third year in a row the teams had played. Curtis won 72-30 and 53-24 in quarterfinal games the last two years. Nonetheless, the Redstickers said they were glad they came.
“Our goal was to get here,” Welsh said. “It was good for the younger players to see this level.”