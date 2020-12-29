ZACHARY — After picking up three quick fouls in the first half, Zaheem Jackson was looking a way to pick up his team. And he did, by scoring 10 of his team-high 13 points in the second half.
But none were bigger Jackson’s two free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining that clinched third-seeded Scotlandville’s 48-46 victory over No. 1 seed Zachary in the title game of the East Baton Rouge Parish tournament played Tuesday night at ZHS.
“I’m a senior and this is my fourth year in the program,” Jackson said. “Coach (Carlos) Sample puts trust in me and he expects me to step up and be a leader. So, when the time came, I had to make those shots.”
The victory gives the Hornets (9-2) their fourth straight EBR title. Emareyon McDonald, who scored 36 points in Monday’s semifinal win over Southern Lab, was selected as the tourney MVP.
But the title game was a different kind of night for the senior guard, who was double teamed most of the night and scored just four points.
Jalen Bolden scored a game-high 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Zachary (12-2). John Hubbard added 10 points for Scotlandville.
“They took him (McDonald) away from us and we had some other guys step up … some sophomores who are getting experience and learning,” Scotlandville’s Sample said. “This was not our best effort, but I will continue to say this — the season is a marathon, not a sprint and there is a long way to go.”
It is the ninth EBR title for Sample at Scotlandville. The SHS coach also won one title as head coach at Istrouma.
“Did we play hard? Yes, we did play hard, but did we play smart the whole way? No, we did not,” Zachary coach Jon McClinton said. “They came out in the third quarter and got the lead and we had some turnovers late.
"I am proud of the effort, but we're struggling to make free throws and score points right now and we need to correct those things."
The Broncos controlled the game in the first quarter. Two free throws by Brannon Rodgers gave Zachary a 14-7 lead with 1:38 left . A layup by SHS’ Cody Fleming cut the lead to 14-11 going into the second quarter.
An 8-2 run at the start of the second quarter gave Zachary a 22-13 lead — its biggest of the night — with 5:27 to go. But the Hornets scored the final seven points to get within two at 22-20 at halftime.
Scotlandville outscored the Broncos 18-9 in the third quarter to take control. Hubbard scored all 10 of his points in the third quarter to give the Hornets a much needed boost and a 38-31 lead.
Youngsters Rayvon Smith and C’Zavian Teasett had made a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to help the Hornets withstand Zachary’s comeback try.
“I am with a great group of players,” Scotlandville’s Jackson said. “They pushed me and picked me up with I needed it too."