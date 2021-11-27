To say it has been quite a week would be an understatement.
I hope Thanksgiving was all it needed to be for everyone. It can be a time to recharge and ponder the future.
And if you are in my shoes, Thanksgiving also was the next day to make plans for a busy football weekend. I did get to reflect on the previous week filled with LHSAA championship cross country races and swim meets.
However, what unfolded over the past 26 hours was equal parts wild, wonderful and tinged with sadness. I can say it was a unique for me in Year 38 as a sportswriter.
Yes, the West Monroe-Zachary game Friday night was amazing — an illustration of what playoff football is about. It was two teams playing at a high level and neither giving an inch because they knew an inch could be the difference between winning and losing. Play after play.
However, my frame of mind changed not long after I got to the stadium. I got a phone call informing me that former LHSAA commissioner Tommy Henry had died unexpectedly at his home.
I shifted back-and-forth between the mode to write a story about this incredible game and the emotions of preparing to write an obituary about a person I knew and wrote about for nearly 30 years.
Sportswriters pride themselves on multi-tasking, but this was different. It was like riding a roller-coaster that I did not think would stop. Once it did, there was work to be done.
I thank Tommy Henry’s wife, Mildred Anne, for being gracious enough to speak to me as I walked the Bronco Stadium turf field to do game post-game interviews.
You think athletes are the only ones to display grace during tough times? Guess again.
A friend reminded me that this West Monroe-Zachary game was the kind Tommy Henry would have loved. I had to agree.
All things happen for a reason. Maybe someday I’ll figure out this past Friday.
About Tommy Henry
Henry was commissioner of the LHSAA for 23 years, and I covered the organization for 16 of those years. Several people have commented on social media about his accomplishments and his straight-forward manner.
Henry was never afraid to tell anyone what he thought or why he felt that way, including me. He had his share of detractors. Any person in that position does.
You can never make everyone in an organization of more than 400 schools happy. Henry fought the select/nonselect split and was sad when it passed after he retired. He texted me from time-to-time, including Wednesday in advance of Thanksgiving. I will miss that.
About football playoffs
With four local teams remaining there is football left to savor. Soak it in while you can over the next two weeks with select finals and nonselect semifinals/finals.
Good to see University and Southern Lab make the step back into title games. Will Southern Lab and Ouachita Christian play at UL or perhaps in the Caesars Superdome? Just one of the questions to be answered this week.