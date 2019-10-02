Watching future NFL star Philip Rivers, then a quarterback at North Carolina State, level the defender who had intercepted one of his passes in a bowl game made an impression on Chad Mahaffey 16 years ago.
So much so, that Mahaffey was not sure he would see something like that again. Until he did in the final minutes of Walker High’s 54-34 loss to Fontainebleau two weeks ago.
Walker High receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was knocked to the ground on a pass that was intercepted. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior got up, chased down the defender with the ball and delivered a jarring hit.
“A lot of guys would have laid there,” Mahaffey, Walker’s first-year head coach, explained. “No one would have blamed him. He already had 359 total yards and the play wasn’t going to make a difference in the outcome of the game. But he did it anyway.
“I recorded bowl games on VHS when I was in college. I saw Philip Rivers run down and deck a guy who intercepted his pass. Here was going into the NFL draft. He could have held back, but he didn’t. I remember thinking, ‘The physicality -- that’s a football player, not a quarterback.’ It’s the same thing with Brian.”
Thomas is listed as Louisiana’s No. 5 prospect in the Class of 2021 and already holds scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama and LSU. Not bad for a guy who did not play high school football until his sophomore year.
Of course, Thomas wasn’t sitting idly by. He helped the Wildcats win the Class 5A basketball title as a freshman. He was voted the title-game MVP in Walker’s overtime win over Landry-Walker.
Last week, the schools met again, this time in football. Thomas was one of the catalysts in a 34-15 Walker win with three touchdowns, two on pass receptions and the other on 77-yard interception return as a linebacker.
“I usually play safety, but they put me at linebacker,” Thomas said. “I liked that because I like to be aggressive, whether I’m on offense or defense. On offense, I like the plays where they throw the ball up and I go get it.”
Against Fontainebleau, Thomas’ 359 yards included nine catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns, a 75-yard punt return for a TD and a 99-yard kickoff return for a score.
The skill set comes naturally. Thomas’ father, Brian Sr., was a four-sport standout in the 1980s who will be inducted into Walker’s athletic hall of fame later this month.
Thomas says his parents are his biggest role models. The thing that is tantalizing for recruiters is the number of roles Thomas can play. In basketball, he averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds a game while helping Walker finish as the Class 5A runner-up. In football, he is a natural at seemingly everything, including special teams.
Though he likes to play fast — and has sub-4.5 seconds 40-yard time to do it — Thomas has a low-key personality. His ability to provide a quick fix for the Wildcats on the field is rivaled by his ability to repair things off it. That is one of the reasons he is considering a mechanical engineering as a college major.
“My dad has taught me how to fix things,” Thomas said. “We work on cars and I’m always looking for something around the house I can fix.”
Those expecting a “quick fix” on Thomas’ recruiting status are out of luck. He said decisions on visits, etc., will come after Walker's football and basketball seasons. It is worth noting that Thomas worked to extend his shooting range and ball-handling skills for basketball along with his pass-catching skills over the summer.
“When I’m in football, I give it my all,” Thomas said. “And when I’m in basketball, I give it my all.”