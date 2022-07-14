The message that coach Roger Charcap had for the Baton Rouge Soccer Club’s under-19 girls team before competing in the Southern Regional Championships was a simple one.
Prove that you belong.
The team, comprised mostly of recent high school graduates from the Baton Rouge area, did just that posting a 4-1 record. The last victory, a 2-0 win over Houston's Dynamo Dash on June 30, qualified BRSC for the United States Youth Soccer national championships, which begin Tuesday in Orlando, Florida.
Competing in one of seven girls age divisions, Baton Rouge opens play in bracket B on Tuesday against the Utah Celt soccer club. The game will be played at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex beginning at 7 p.m.
“This is a huge deal because we’re the first Baton Rouge soccer club to win at regionals,” Charcap said. “We’ve got a good group that jelled and came together at the right time.”
The right time came two weeks ago during pool play at the Southern regionals, which were played in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. After splitting its first two games, Baton Rouge faced a must-win game to keep alive its hope of advancing into the semifinals.
Thanks to Avery Oubre’s goal and a defense anchored by goalkeeper Kristen Rudge and backline players Ellis Hosch, Maddie Davis and Mary Bennett Marchand, Baton Rouge came through with a 1-0 win. Even after the win left Baton Rouge and two other teams tied for first in the bracket with 2-1 records, it was defense that made the difference.
“It came down to the fourth tiebreaker, the least amount of goals given up,” Charcap said. “We had only given up two goals, and we ended up winning the group because of that.”
Baton Rouge advanced out of pool play and put up two more shutout wins to take the regional championship. In going 4-1, Baton Rouge outscored its opponents 11-2 and posted four shutouts.
Mary Melancon was the top scorer with four goals, but all of those came in the first two contests. The rest of the team made up the difference with six players combining to score the other seven goals.
“(Melancon) didn’t score after the second game, but she was a constant threat,” Charcap said. “I think the other teams got a feel for who she is and they were looking to double her up. It opened things up for some other players.”
It all added up to a trip to the national championships for a group of players that had not previously advanced out of bracket play in the regional championships. Now, Baton Rouge’s goal is to prove itself again.
“We proved we can compete at regionals. That’s our mentality going to nationals,” Charcap said. “Every single game, if we can compete for 90 minutes then I think we’re going to be tough to beat.”