Is it possible for a team with a 16-game winning streak to be in rebuilding mode? For the Walker High girls basketball team it is.
Three significant injuries, two of which happened in the same game on Jan. 5, have forced the Wildcats (23-1) to retool their lineup. But that did not keep the No. 2 team in the LHSAA’s latest Class 5A power ratings from posting a win Wednesday night.
Coach Korey Arnold cautions that a 47-36 road victory over Archbishop Chapelle on Wednesday is part of an ongoing process that continues with three games next week, including a District 4-5A showdown with rival Denham Springs on Jan. 29.
“It seems strange to say we’re trying to find our identity at this point in the season … but we are,” Arnold said. “I think we know who we want to be and know what we need to do, but we are not quite there yet.”
During a Jan. 5 game at St. Thomas More, starters Kennedi Ard and Keaira Gross were injured just a few plays apart. Ard suffered a season-ending ACL injury and Gross broke her foot.
Yet Walker won the game and two games since. The Wildcats' lone loss was to Mount Carmel on Dec. 4. The challenge now is to get in more game experience. Arnold is seeking a Friday game but has had not luck so far.
“Practice has been good,” Arnold said. “We are at the point where these girls — this lineup — just needs to play games. They are learning that being three players down, our margin for error is smaller than it was.”
Chania Watson suffered an ACL injury early in the season. But there is good news. Gross has been cleared to return. Walker is led by 5-foot-7 Caitlin Travis, who averages 19.2 points a game. Lanie Miller is at 9.1, followed by Gross at 8.5.
The only team ranked ahead of the Wildcats in the power ratings is unbeaten Ponchatoula. Instead of looking toward the Green Wave, Arnold is looking toward District 4-5A play.
“With us, Denham Springs, Zachary and Scotlandville ... the district should be really balanced and competitive,” Arnold said. “All those teams are well-coached. They will be ready.
“I tell them (WHS players) all the time that you have to work hard and work to be smart. That is especially true this year.”
Patriots, Tigers on a roll
Two-time defending Division II select girls champion Liberty (15-5) and defending 2A champion Doyle are both rated third in the LHSAA’s most recent power ratings in their respective class/division and have notable winning streaks.
Doyle has won 10 in a row, while Liberty has won four straight since losing by eight points to Ponchatoula on Jan. 13.