CHURCH POINT — The Church Point Bears made history Friday night.
Fourth-seeded Church Point defeated the fifth-seeded St. James Wildcats 14-7 in the Class 3A quarterfinals, earning the Bears their first trip to the semifinals in program history.
"This is just an incredible feeling," Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux said. "I'm so happy for these kids, and so happy for this community, (which) has waited so long for this."
Church Point got on the scoreboard first with 28 seconds left in the first quarter when Dylan Stelly connected with Holden Daigle with a 10-yard touchdown pass, capping a 10-play, 56-yard drive, which, following a successful 2-point conversion, gave them an 8-0 lead, an advantage they would take with them into the halftime break.
Church Point, which limited St. James to only 12 offensive plays in the first half, controlled the football for 15:42 over the first 24 minutes, while outgaining the Wildcats, in terms of total yards, 121-76.
St. James scored its first points at the 5:44 mark of the third quarter when Danile Jupiter scored on a 9-yard touchdown run, wrapping up an 11-play, 82-yard drive, which cut the deficit to 8-7.
The Wildcats had a chance to take the lead on their next possession, but a long 53-yard field-goal attempt by Alec Mahler was blocked, which set up a scoring drive that Church Point fans will likely remember for a long time to come.
With 11:39 remaining, the Bears proceeded to go on a 13-play, 51-yard scoring drive that took 7:28 off the clock, which was completed on a 13-yard touchdown run by Stelly, extending their lead to 14-7.
That turned out to be enough, as Church Point — which ran more than twice as many plays as St. James and controlled the football for over 31 minutes — went on to the landmark 14-7 victory.
"My hat is off to them (Church Point)," St. James coach Robert Valdez said. "They did a good job of containing the line of scrimmage. We had some chances, but it just seemed like we were just putting too much pressure on ourselves to try to execute, which led to some mistakes and turnovers, which you can't make in a game like this — especially on the road."