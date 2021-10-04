1, Catholic (5-0): Another week and another notable win over a top team — this time Class 2A No. 1 Lafayette Christian. If you’re handing out mid-season grades, the Class 5A No. 1 Bears would be at the head of the class. No team, Catholic, would get an A+. But the Bears would come the closest.
2, Zachary (5-0): The second-ranked 5A Broncos found themselves in another shootout Friday night and this time they came away with a 35-28 win over Woodlawn. This is a team that can be dominant and/or mercurial, depending on what the circumstances require. These things make Zachary an intriguing challenge.
3, University (5-0): Challenges ramp up for the LSWA’s top team in Class 3A. First comes unbeaten Brusly and then another unbeaten team, Madison Prep, the defending Class 3A champion in District 7-3A games. The Cubs have been a perfect mix of confidence, execution and balance all season.
4, Madison Prep (5-0): Will a COVID-19 induced open date impact the Chargers and their execution? Seems doubtful with veteran QB Zeon Chriss at the controls. If anything, the week off allows injuries to heal ahead of a big showdown with U-High that looms on the horizon.
5, St. James (3-1): The 3A Wildcats took one on the chin from 4A power Karr last week. And if rebounding from a big loss does not provide enough motivation, parish rival Lutcher coming across the Mississippi River for District 9-3A opener should do the trick.
6, Dutchtown (4-0): Tennessee commitment Dylan Sampson became the Griffins’ all-time leading rusher last week. A win over Monroe’s Ouachita Parish was DHS’ biggest to date in 2021. Of course, there is more to come, starting this week with a road game at Woodlawn.
7, Central (4-1): Sure, the Class 5A Wildcats have not played a powerhouse schedule like others on this list. But the thing they do have is four straight wins and growing confidence that will be put to the test in a rival game at Denham Springs this week.
8, Liberty (4-0) and Brusly (5-0): With a 34-27 come-from-behind win over Istrouma, Class 4A Liberty notched the biggest win in its brief varsity tenure. Are the Patriots for real? St. Michael gets to test that notion this week. Class 3A Brusly has been impressive but faces what amounts to an immovable object in top-ranked U-High. Plenty to prove for both teams.
10, East Ascension (1-2): Which team does not look like the others on this list? Record-wise, it’s the Class 5A Spartans. But remember, this team held No. 3 Brother Martin to single digits. EAHS had a breakout offensive effort last week. This week’s District 5-5A opener with Catholic is the toughest test yet.
On the bubble in 5A/4A: Belaire, Denham Springs, Live Oak, St. Amant Woodlawn.
On the bubble in 3A and below: Ascension Catholic, Dunham, Episcopal, Lutcher, Southern Lab.