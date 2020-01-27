Boys basketball
Ascension Catholic 86, St. James 76
St. James 15 12 19 16 8 6-76
Ascension Catholic 13 11 25 13 8 16-86
SCORING: ST. JAMES: F. Smith 28, S. Jones 24, Q. Sutherland 11, K. Brown 6, J. Joseph 4, T. Johnson 3; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: Demarco Harry 24, Troy Cole 21, J’Mond Tapp 16, Jack Abadie 9, Demontray Harry 7, Dorian Barber 4, Nick Hillard 4, Khi Prean 1.
3-POINT GOALS: St. James 7 (Smith 5, Brown, Johnson); Ascension Catholic 8 (Demarco Harry 4, Abadie 3, Cole)
Records: Ascension Catholic 13-7
JUNIOR VARSITY: Ascension Catholic 61, St. James 60
Brusly 62, Family Christian 51
Brusly 10 16 22 14-62
Family Christian 11 13 10 17-51
SCORING: BRUSLY: Davis Stoval 14, Jalen Forest 12, Nick Penell 8, Shawn Morgan 8, Donovan Jones 8, Ja’Sean Leduff 7,Dylan Domonique 5; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Flugence 21, Mereier 16, Mark 6, Young 6, Johnson 2
3-POINT GOALS: Brusly 5 (Forest 2, Penell 2, Leduff); Family Christian 6 (Flugence 4, Mereier 2)
Records: Brusly 18-3
Parkview Baptist 71, White Castle 53
White Castle 5 11 17 20-53
Parkview Baptist 19 23 20 9-71
SCORING: WHITE CASTLE: Keyon Giroir 16, Jalan Washington 9, Javon Briley 6, Marcus Williams 5, Tajh Breaux 5, Hykeem Young 3, Javier Batiste 3, Javez Allen 2, Keith Landry 2, Jervante Green 2; PARKVIEW: Griffin Rogers 20, Tyler Otts 14, DeSanto Rollins 10, Nehemiah Johnson 8, Jude Blouin 5, Jonah Doise 5, Michael Holmes 2, Andre Haynes 2, Reese Jones-Clark 2, Jobe Engels 1
3-POINT GOALS: White Castle 4 (Baptiste, Breaux, Washington, Giroir); Parkview Baptist 6 (Rogers 3, Otts 2, Doise)
Records: Parkview Baptist 16-9
JUNIOR VARSITY: White Castle 50, Parkview Baptist 40
Zachary 87, East Iberville 62
East Iberville 17 12 19 14-62
Zachary 12 30 21 24-87
SCORING: EAST IBERVILLE: M. Williams 16, J. Hardesty 15, J. Perkins 14, D. Wilson 6, M. Davis 5, C. Benjamin 3, J. Fontenot 2, M. Vorise 1; ZACHARY: Darian Ward 17, Chaun Moore 12, Chris Coleman 11, Dillon Jackson 9, Michael Stubblefield 9, Jordan DeCuir 8, Brandon Rodgers 7, Jaylen Bowden 5, Kyrie Davis 5, Wayne West 4
3-POINT GOALS: East Iberville 3 (Williams 2, Benjamin); Zachary 5 (Jackson 3, Davis, Stubblefield)
Records: East Iberville 12-6; Zachary 22-4
JUNIOR VARSITY: Zachary 89, East Iberville 32
Tuesday’s games
NOTE: Most boys varsity games start between 7 and 7:30 p.m.; most girls varsity games start between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
Grace Christian at Family Christian
Central at Woodlawn
Opelousas Catholic at Catholic-PC
Northlake Christian at French Settlement
Tara at St. Michael
Carencro at Walker
Denham Springs at Live Oak
Dunham at Port Allen
Collegiate-BR at West Feliciana
Northeast at Capitol
Hamilton Christian at Madison Prep
Central Private at Thrive Academy
Plaquemine at Broadmoor
Episcopal at Runnels
White Castle at Ascension Christian
Catholic at Donaldsonville
Lee at Belaire
False River at Southern Lab
Grace King at East Iberville
University vs. Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma
E.D. White at Ascension Catholic
Wednesday’s games
French Settlement at St. John
Brusly at Lutcher
Parkview Baptist at Southern Lab
Cristo Rey at Woodlawn
Belaire at Glen Oaks
Girls basketball
Brusly 46, Family Christian 20
Brusly 25 8 11 2-46
Family Christian 3 9 2 6-20
SCORING: BRUSLY: Tia Anderson 14, Angel Bradford 12, Jashyree Bell 10, Myla Edwards 4, Hayleigh Harrison 2, Hannah Williams 2, Alayah Gedward 1, Aniya LaGarde 1; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Kaylee Williams 6, Lexi Rachal 6, Lauren Rachal 5, Lindi Rachal 3
3-POINT GOALS: Brusly 1 (Anderson)
Records: Family Christian 18-15
University 90, Glen Oaks 46
Glen Oaks 15 14 11 6-46
University 30 30 21 9-90
SCORING: GLEN OAKS: Precious Carter 31, Jasmine Wright 8, Amyia Dedeaux 3, Selena Butler 2, Ottsia Tyson 2; UNIVERSITY: Sahvani Sancho 26, Elise Doomes 20, Nya Miller 12, Addison Harvey 10, Katie White 9, Jade Latore 7, Destini Bazille 6
3-POINT GOALS: GLEN OAKS 1 (Dedeaux); UNIVERSITY 10 (White 3, Harvey 2, Sancho 2, Bazille 2, Miller)
Records: Glen Oaks 12-16; University 16-6
Tuesday’s games
Episcopal at Central
Dutchtown at St. Joseph’s Academy
St. Martin’s at Zachary
Baker at Mentorship Academy
McKinley at East Ascension
Istrouma at Scotlandville
Madison Prep at Parkview Baptist
Thursday’s games
Covington at St. Joseph’s Academy
Holden at University
Central at Zachary
Capitol at Family Christian
Brusly at Collegiate Baton Rouge
Ponchatoula at Lee
Istrouma at Northeast
Boys bowling
St. James 26, Broadmoor 1
High Series: BROADMOOR: Jasen Armstrong 370; ST. JAMES: Domiano Batiste 391
High game: BROADMOOR: Jasen Armstrong 152; ST. JAMES: Domiano Batiste 188, Jamaul Hooker 135, Chase Roberts 116
St. Amant 23, Baton Rouge High 4
High Series: ST. AMANT: Taylor Templet 521; BATON ROUGE HIGH: Daytin Thomas 46
High game: ST. AMANT: Dylan Deliphose 189, Taylor Templet 183; BATON ROUGE HIGH: Daytin Thomas 167, Matt Haley 156
St. Michael 22, University 5
High Series: UNIVERSITY: Emery Gischer 386; ST. MICHAEL: Douglas Ngo 686
High Game: UNIVERSITY: Emery Gischer 152; ST. MICHAEL: Douglas Ngo 246, Logan Rainey 234, Caleb Weise 211
Woodlawn 25, Brighton 2
High Series: WOODLAWN: Caleb Washington 543
High Game: WOODLAWN: Caleb Washington 198; Austin Sprunk 179
Girls bowling
Runnels 23, Istrouma 4
High Series: Runnels: Karli Hebert 421; Istrouma: Tyquaun Stewart 353
High Game: Runnels: Karli Hebert 151, Beau Blanchard 137, Sarah Stanfield 114; Istrouma: Tyquaun Stewart 122, Jacoby Williams 113, Brandell Bell 102
St. Amant 23, Baton Rouge High 4
High Series: St. Amant: Faith Macaluso 486; Baton Rouge High: Kianna Rollins 408, Joyvante Wilson 408
High Game: St. Amant: Elizabeth Wallace 173, Faith Macaluso 168; Baton Rouge High: Joyvante Wilson 194, Kianna Rollins 144, Hadley Day 144
Loranger 17, Holden 10
High Series: Loranger: Mitch Tarver 527; Holden: Mason Blount 711
High Game: Loranger: Mitch Tarver 193, Sylvia Williams 169, Colt Cusick 170; Holden: Mason Blount 256, Lane Courtney 204, Carter Alphonso 201
Co-ed bowling
St. Michael 22, University 5
High game: St. Michael: Douglas Ngo 246, 231, Logan Rainey 234; University: T. Heroman 136, Olivia Baudin 132, Jacob Dantin 131