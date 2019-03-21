ZACHARY — Scoring first in a baseball game is never a guarantee of victory. But a three-run second inning set the tone for Catholic High to claim a 7-2 win over Zachary Thursday night at Zachary Youth Park.
Having three pitchers combine to limit the Broncos to just four hits certainly did not hurt. Kason Cullins finished with 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Bears (10-7) in the first game of the three-game series that concludes Saturday at Catholic with an 11 a.m. doubleheader. Tyler Wilson was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the CHS.
“Coach (Brad) Bass told me to just let the barrel (of the bat) fly … let the barrel eat,” Cullins said. “I feel like we have turned it around in the last three games. I think we’re all seeing the ball well and hitting it well.”
Catholic had nine hits, including three in the top of the seventh when Cullins knocked in two runs with a single to right. Starter Wesley Callegan (3-0) pitched 3 1/3 innings to get the win. Nicholas Judice and Brock Perry closed out the game to extend the Bears’ winning streak to three games. Callegan gave up two hits — a two-RBI double to Dylan Jackson in the the second and a Maverick McClure double in the fourth.
“This is a group of tough guys who get behind one another and family up,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “Once they do that, good things happen. This is such a momentum game and for us to be able to scratch a lead early and run with it was huge.”
Bass complimented the defense of both teams. Shortstops Brady Hernandez of Zachary and Jakob Wax of Catholic made plays through the game. The Bears’ Zach Ordeneaux’s grab of a shot off the bat of LSU signee Collier Cranford in the top of the third was one web gem. Zachary’s other LSU signee, catcher Alex Milazzo, provided another by making a diving catch of a foul ball off the bat of Cullins in the fifth. Tanner Hall (5-1) pitched four innings and took the loss for ZHS (15-5).
Catholic sent eight batters to the plate in the top of the second inning. Jackson Thomas led off with an infield hit. The Bears loaded the bases when Eric Hebert walked and Cullins singled. Wilson’s RBI single, a bases-loaded walk and a fielder’s choice staked the Bears to a 3-0 lead.
Zachary quickly countered with two runs. McClure was hit by a pitch and Keilon Brown drew a walk in the bottom of the second. Jackson’s double off the wall scored both runners. Jackson was thrown out trying to stretch the double into a triple, a play that may have cost the Broncos some momentum.
The Bears added two runs in the fourth. Wilson led off with a single and Wax also singled. Matthew Lee sacrificed the runners to second and third. Wilson scored on an error and Mason Zambo’s sacrifice fly scored Wax. Cullins’ two RBI hit closed out the scoring.
“One key was certainly them getting ahead,” Zachary coach Jacob Fisher said. “Another was that their starter (starting pitcher) was better than ours tonight. Our starter issued a couple of free passes and than came up with the big hits. Hey, we lost game one and now we’ve got to find a way to win game two.”