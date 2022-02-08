Ryan Cook has a new job but finds himself in familiar territory as the new head football coach at Scotlandville High.
“Since I got here, it has been about building relationships, not only with players but also with the faculty, staff and community,” Cook said. “That is always the most important thing for me. I am from this area and know it well, which helps.
“One thing that excites me about this job is the possibilities I see for the school, team and community. My hope is that we can make those possibilities become reality.”
The 40-year Cook spent the last four years as defensive coordinator at Madison Prep, helping the Chargers win a Class 3A title in 2020. MPA advanced to the 3A quarterfinals last fall.
Cook is a former Glen Oaks High and Belhaven linebacker, but his connection to Scotlandville includes a stint as an assistant coach at the school. He was an assistant to SHS head coaches, Robert Valdez and LaVanta Davis.
Interestingly, Cook also worked as an assistant to Valdez at McKinley. He was part of Robert Signater’s staff at McKinley. Cook calls his high school coach, GOHS' Nolan Gill, and Madison Prep's Landry Williams major influence too.
“I have had some great mentors, including coach (Landry) Williams at Madison Prep,” Cook said. “They taught me so much. The work is starting now.”
Cook takes over for Lester Ricard Jr. The announced it was parting ways with Ricard late last year. Scotlandville finished 6-4 last fall and lost to St. Paul’s in the Division I quarterfinal round in 2021.
Myers moves to Live Oak
William “Scooter” Myers, who coached Class 1A Slaughter Community Charter to a 5-4 record last fall, is now the offensive line coach at 5A Live Oak.
Myers worked as head football coach at Northwestern Middle School in Zachary for more than a decade before taking the Slaughter job last year. The Knights hosted a playoff game for the first time in their football brief history.
Live Oak athletic director Jesse Cassard and Myers worked together when Cassard was baseball coach/AD for the Zachary Community Schools.
“I was told the school wanted me to stay on and oversee things, but not as head football coach,” Myers said. “I wanted to be the head coach. So, I took the high road and moved on.”