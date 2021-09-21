Chris Richardson and Eugene Jiang have been year-round teammates for close to a decade. But the chance to compete against each other for their respective high schools takes things to a new level.
“We’ve been (U.S. Swimming) teammates for a while and we always encourage and push each other,” Jiang said. “High school season is different. We will still push each other when we race but competing for your school changes things up.
“Your goals and objectives are different. But we are excited about doing this as seniors … one more time for our schools. I have a young team and it will be important for me to lead them and help them improve.”
Jiang’s season began last week. He led Episcopal to a third-place finish by winning the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 58.85 seconds and 100 breaststroke in 1:03.58.
Richardson, a Georgia Tech commitment, and his University High teammates open their regular season with an 8 a.m. Saturday meet at the Crawfish Aquatics pool — the place where he and Jiang train daily.
“We have pretty much everyone back from last year and added a few more fast guys,” Richardson said. “I think we have a chance to be really good this year.
“One thing I like about it (high school swimming) is that the focus is a little different. Sometimes you swim events you don’t normally do. For example, this week I’ll be doing the (100) butterfly, and I look forward to seeing how I do.”
The duo should rank again among the top competitors during the LHSAA’s Division III meet set for November in Sulphur.
Richardson and Jiang have their own areas of expertise. Jiang’s specialties include the 50 and 100 freestyles, while Richardson is known for his success in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Also, Richardson stands 6-foot-3 and has a size advantage over the 5-9 Jiang.
As juniors, they both set Division III records. Jiang won the 50 freestyle in 20.86 seconds to set one Division III mark.
Jiang also set a record in the 100 freestyle by winning in 45.92 seconds. Richardson later in the meet broke that mark when he swam a 45.90 to lead off U-High’s 400 freestyle relay. Richardson also set a record by winning the 200 freestyle in 1:39.27.
Though some top Division III swimmers graduated, including E.D. White’s Jacques Rathle, who now competes for Auburn, Division III should continue to be one of the LHSAA’s fastest swimming divisions.
Richardson and Jiang are among the swimmers who are looking to break composite marks in addition to Division III records.
“With me, Eugene, Derek Zhang (Lusher Charter) and Collin Klingman (E.D. White) I think we can give Division I (Class 5A) a run for their money,” Richardson said.