Dutchtown High coach Patrick Ricks acknowledges the differences between the area’s highest-seeded teams entering the volleyball playoffs.
With that said, Ricks is confident. So are St. Michael’s Rob Smith and Bonita Johnson of University High.
“Everybody is ready to go, and we can’t wait to get started. I told the girls today that what we’re experiencing is great,” Ricks said. “We’re a No. 3 playoff seed, and we’ve never been that before. We still have to play if we want to reach our goal, which is to make it to the Pontchartrain Center for the state tournament.”
Dutchtown (36-7) garnered the No. 3 playoff seed when the LHSAA released its volleyball playoff pairings Monday. It is the highest seeding ever for the Griffins, who need two wins to advance to the LHSAA volleyball tournament for the first time since 2008. The tourney is set for Nov. 8-10. DHS hosts No. 30 Hammond (20-19) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Only St. Michael (31-5), the No. 2 seed in Division III, claimed a higher seed among Baton Rouge teams. The Warriors were the Division III runner-up a year ago and sit on the opposite side of the bracket from the team that beat them in the final, No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic. The two teams swapped spots in the final power ratings this week.
“Last weekend we lost a couple of games to good teams. Maybe if we had won one of them we would still be No. 1,” Smith said. “Now you go play and there are no shortcuts like there used to be when the top eight teams got byes. You have to win twice to get to the state tournament. The good thing is we have the experience. We’re comfortable in a playoff setting.”
St. Michael hosts No. 31 seed Jennings (7-22) at 5 p.m. Wednesday. University (37-9) is the No. 3 seed in Division IV and hosts St. Mary’s Academy at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Cubs, a semifinalist a year ago, have a retooled lineup that has gotten better as the season has progressed.
“Everybody understands their roles, and it is matter of being on the same page every time you step on the court,” Johnson said. “We have seen flashes of that, and they have grown so much. You have to put it all together now.”
St. Joseph’s Academy (21-11) of Division I is a No. 4 seed and hosts New Iberia Senior High (19-16), the 29th seed, at 5 p.m. Tuesday. In Division V, The Dunham School (32-6) is seeded fifth and hosts No. 28 White Castle (4-17) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A few things about the pairings for local teams are striking. Ricks points out five local teams, including three teams from District 4 — the Griffins, No. 7 St. Amant (21-19) and No. 8 East Ascension (25-15) made the Division I field. SJA and No. 9 Baton Rouge High are the others (29-12).
“We talked last year about volleyball in Baton Rouge being on an upswing, and I think that shows again,” Smith said.