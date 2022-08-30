Lightning prevented Woodlawn from playing its jamboree football game at home last week. Now wet field conditions are forcing the Panthers, led by LSU quarterback commitment Rickie Collins, to seek another site to host Class 3A power University High this week.
“I was told Monday afternoon that we won’t be able to play on our field until Sept. 16,” Woodlawn athletic director Brent Broussard said. “So, I’ve been on the phone ever since, trying to find a place to play.
“Right now, it looks like we may Thursday … we just don’t know where yet. Several places we called with turf turned us down. Hopefully, we can get something set this afternoon.”
Broussard said Woodlawn’s field was used for a scrimmage two weeks ago and two jamboree contests prior to the Panthers’ game with Madison Prep that was ultimately cancelled last Thursday.
Baton Rouge Area Officials Association president/assignment secretary Marlon Harrison said he has taken calls about several other schools who are contemplating site changes.
“I’ve gotten calls … some schools may be moving things or at least looking at a backup plan,” Harrison said. “We’ll see what happens.”
Athletic directors at three schools scheduled to host games at BREC’s Memorial and Olympia stadiums said they have been asked to do walk-throughs at their sites on Wednesday.
BREC director of communications Cheryl Michelet provided the following statement, "We have invited coaches to do a walk through due to the unprecedented amount of rain we have received this summer.
"Currently, we are monitoring the weather and evaluating field conditions with player safety in mind, as well as the ability to continue playing throughout the season. We want to show coaches the conditions of the fields now and discuss whether we can play games this week without impacting the season down the road."
Neither BREC stadium was used last week. Catholic High moved its Red Stick Rumble jamboree to Parkview Baptist’s turf as a way to avoid problems at Memorial, where the Bears are scheduled to host Maryland-based Our Lady of Good Counsel Friday night. Southern Lab vs. Liberty Thursday and Episcopal vs. St. Michael Friday are the games planned for Olympia.