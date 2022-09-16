Wide receiver Karaaz Johnson hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass from Amare’ Cooper with just under six minutes remaining to give St. Augustine the lead, and the Purple Knights held on for a stunning 24-20 victory over the Zachary Broncos on Friday night at Bronco Stadium.
The Broncos had the ball at the St. Augustine 30 in the final moments with a chance to regain the lead, but backup quarterback Hudson Spangler — who was subbing for an injured Alabama commitment Eli Holstein — threw an incompletion in the back of the end zone on fourth down with under a minute remaining.
With the win, St. Augustine (3-0) ended a 17-game winning streak by Zachary (2-1).
The Purple Knights were dominated in the first half, earning only two first downs. In the half, the Zachary offense controlled the ball by running 34 plays from scrimmage to just 18 for St. Augustine, but only had 10 points to show for their effort late in the first half.
Tylon Williams scored on an 89-yard kickoff return with 20 seconds remaining in the first half to put the Broncos up 17-3.
How it was won
The second half was an entirely different game. St. Augustine took the opening drive and scored on a 17-yard pass from Cooper to Keith Hill to get within seven points and turn momentum back in their favor.
After a three-and-out, the Purple Knights got the ball back and tied the game on a 2-yard run by Moses Gray.
Zachary got their final points of the game on the final play of the third quarter on a 37-yard field goal by Kellen Conachen, but the Broncos struggled to move the ball in the fourth quarter and finished with just 32 yards of total offense after halftime.
Player of the game
Amare’ Cooper, St. Augustine: He passed for 181 of his 250 yards in the second half.
They said it
St. Augustine coach Nick Foster: “We were able to get our run game going in the second half and play off of that. And we had some big plays. This is a big win. It is a statement game for our program. We have been fighting to get over this hill for three years now. I am proud of my guys."
Zachary coach David Brewerton: “We had a chance to score a lot of points in the first half and didn’t do it. We couldn’t stop them in the second half and could do absolutely nothing on offense. The schedule that we play, you can’t have hiccups. We don’t have any games you can show up and win. Hats off to St. Aug. They played a great game”
Notable
• Holstein missed plays on two different drives in the second half because of an injury. After leaving on the first drive, Holstein returned for the Broncos' final drive of the game. He took another shot and did not finish the final possession. He finished with 72 yards passing.