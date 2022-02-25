McKinley High School trailed by double figures for much of the first half and by more than 20 points for most of the second in the Division I girls basketball state championship against John Curtis.
But with a starting lineup that included two juniors, two sophomores and a freshman, the Panthers had reason to believe they could have another chance at playing in a state championship game — even after suffering a 67-47 loss Friday at the Alario Center in Westwego.
“We’re not upset about tonight,” McKinley coach Krystal Huggins-Flowers said. “We’re not hanging our heads. Yeah, we wanted to win. We’re all coming back. We know what to do in the offseason. Basketball doesn’t start when the season starts. It starts in the offseason.”
Curtis opened to a 10-1 lead and McKinley managed to keep pace with the Patriots into the second quarter. Midway through the period, Curtis sophomore Terren Coffil and eighth grader Chikae Desdunes made back-to-back 3-pointers to put Curtis ahead 27-15.
The lead grew from there. Curtis scored eight straight points just before halftime and took a 37-19 lead into the break.
Sophomore guard Heaven Jordan was named the outstanding player with 15 points, seven steals and six assists. Desdunes scored 12 points in the first quarter. She finished with 23.
For McKinley, sophomore Ty’Reona Sibley scored 23 points with 11 rebounds and five steals. Freshman Paige Hawkins had 13 points.
McKinley played in a championship for the first time since 2018. Curtis has won all six Division I state championships since the LHSAA started putting select and nonselect schools in separate postseason brackets.
“Curtis is a really great team, a really tough team. Scrappy, long, they play hard,” Huggins-Flowers said. “I felt like my girls did the things we asked them to do. The ball just didn’t go our way tonight.”