After last Friday's season-opening win over Class 3A rival Amite, Hammond is suddenly now a team to keep an eye on. However, the only thing the Class 5A Tornados are looking at is their next opponent.
That mindset reflects the approach of third-year Hammond coach Dorsett Buckels, who has his team prepared to make noise in District 6-5A after COVID-altered seasons in his first two years.
Hammond fell behind Amite 13-0, but rallied for a 33-19 victory over the Warriors, who won the Class 2A title a year ago.
It was easily the programs’ biggest win since Buckels arrived after a two-year stint at Baton Rouge's Capitol High. Even so, it was an effort Buckels expected of his team.
“It wasn’t a surprise because we worked hard all spring and summer,” Buckels said. “We actually told the team before the game, ‘When we beat (Amite) it's not going to be a surprise.’ The kids knew their alignments and assignments, and went out and executed.”
After the win, Buckels told his team to celebrate for 24 hours and then to move on. If his postgame process sounds familiar, its because it is part of what he learned while playing football at LSU in the early 2000s under Nick Saban.
A linebacker, Buckels was among Saban’s first signee with LSU after a stellar prep career at Amite. He battled injuries during his career at LSU, but soaked up everything he could as part of the program’s rebirth with a national title in 2003.
Buckels eventually got into coaching spending time at Tara and Kenilworth Middle before a two-year stint at Capitol, his first as a head coach. He directed the Lions to the quarterfinals of the 2019 2A playoffs.
“Just being in a championship culture, that’s what instilled in me how champions have to prepare,” Buckels said. “That’s what we do at Hammond high school. We try to work hard like champions and prepare like champions.“
Hammond was prepared against Amite. Trailing 19-13 at halftime, star athlete Jaheim Johnson scored three times in the second half.
Operating from a Wildcat formation, Johnson finished the game with 106 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Running back Tyrese Wilson did his part adding another 95 yards rushing and a touchdown.
The Tors defense pitched a second-half shutout, and got two big interceptions — a second-quarter pick by Javeon Jones and one in the fourth by Bradley McGary.
“We felt like we were in better condition than Amite and we felt like we had to take advantage of that,” Buckels said.
After falling behind by two scores in the first quarter, taking advantage of their conditioning went from being a luxury to a must.
“We always talk about overcoming adversity,” Buckels said. “In life you will encounter adversity so we instill in our young men that when adversity hits you have to overcome it, and we definitely did.”