After proving to be successful road warriors to start the season, Episcopal didn’t mind all the comforts of finally playing at home.
Episcopal, playing its first home game following three straight road games, reeled off 35 unanswered points that bridged the first three quarters behind the running tandem of Ethan Carmouche and Thomas D’Armond and resulted in a 42-12 homecoming victory Friday over Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Memorial Field.
“I liked the fact of playing three on the road,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said. “Since we had such a big senior class, going on the road gives you a chance to bond. You get that continuity and get that trust going. For three weeks they had a ritual and helped our kids to get to know each other.”
Episcopal (4-0) defeated Catholic-PC (3-2) for the third straight time where they’ve outscored the Hornets 128-40.
Week-long rains took a toll on field conditions which slowly deteriorated into the second half, making footing difficult, which didn’t seem to bother the Knights’ senior-laden offensive line which paved the way for 203 of their 326 yards rushing in the first half and 28-6 halftime lead.
Carmouche paced Episcopal with 12 carries for 161 yards and three touchdowns, while D’Armond added nine attempts for 117 yards with a 60-yard TD run that capped his team’s run of 35 straight points for a 42-6 advantage with 4:38 left in the third quarter.
“In a game with these types of conditions, the line of scrimmage will dictate the game,” Bourgeois said. “Early on, we felt we were having success on both sides. It starts up front.”
The teams traded touchdowns in the first eight minutes of play with CHSPC pulling within 7-6 on a 33-yard run from quarterback Hayden Elliott, who topped the Hornets with 148 yards on 8 carries.
Quarterback Lewis Ward (4 of 8, 102 yards) gave Episcopal the lead for good with a 12-yard TD pass to Reid Chauvin with less than two minutes left in the first quarter. Following their only turnover of the game, the Knights scored on their next four possessions with Carmouche scoring three times and D’Armond adding his 60-yard sprint to account for his 215 all-purpose yards.
“I knew we were going to have to get some stops,” said CHSPC coach Vinnie Bullara, whose team totaled 287 yards and didn’t attempt a pass. “We were going to have to improve our tackling, improve our defensive line play and we just didn’t do that all night. We didn’t feel like we could go tit-for-tat. We were going to have to get a stop and take the ball and eat clock and we didn’t do that.”