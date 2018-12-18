There were two constants for Zachary High when it visited Tara for a nondistrict basketball contest Tuesday night — hot shooting and lots of turnovers.
The Broncos had 17 turnovers in the second half alone, but never led by less than 20 points in the time frame as they rolled to an 85-56 win.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Zachary (8-6), which found success driving to the basket as well as from long range. The Broncos shot 70 percent while making 32 of 46 shots, including seven of 10 3-pointers.
Tara (8-8) absorbed its fourth consecutive loss.
“We had a problem turning the ball over in the early season, then the last couple of games we’ve averaged four turnovers,” said Zachary coach Jon McClinton, whose team has only recently added players from the Broncos Class 5A champion football team.
“When we have a big (lead) we relax, and when we relax, that’s when we turn the ball over. When it's a tight game we’re the most efficient team I’ve seen.”
Darian Ward led five Broncos in double figures with 20 points. Dylan Jackson made four 3-pointers and finished with 14. Adding support were Jeremiah Hollins and Gerren Hayes with 11 apiece, and Michael Stubblefield with 10.
Typical of Zachary’s feast-or-famine fortunes on offense was a one-minute stretch midway through the third quarter. The Broncos led 53-26 following a 3-pointer by Jackson, then turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions.
Tara made just one field goal during the stretch, and was only able to shave three points off the Zachary lead.
“(Zachary) made everything, and we couldn’t make a shot,” said Tara assistant coach Kenneth Brown, who spoke while head coach Marqus Mitchell was still addressing his team. “We had too many turnovers, too many missed shots and we didn’t get back on defense. You can’t beat nobody like that.”
M.J. Mitchell made two 3-pointers and scored 19 points, but he was the only Trojan in double figures.
Zachary made half of its 14 first-quarter shots to take a 15-7 lead. The Broncos only missed seven more shots over the final three quarters.
In the second quarter, Zachary led 28-16 before scoring 12 of the game’s next 14 points to push its lead to 20. Ward’s steal and two-handed dunk gave the Broncos a 40-20 lead, and Tara was only able to cut its deficit to 42-23 at halftime.
Ward made two free throws for the first points of the second half, and Tara was never able to get closer than 20 points the rest of the way.
Zachary’s largest lead was 31 points when Stubblefield’s 3-pointer made it 74-43 with 5:23 left to play. Mitchell then scored six points as Tara responded with a 10-0 run, its best of the game.
“It's like we relax, become lazy with the ball, and then we still score 85 points,” McClinton said. “That doesn’t make sense at all, but our turnover problem is because we relax. It's not because we tense up.”