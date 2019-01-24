Girls basketball
Brusly 52, Family Christian 46
Brusly 11 12 12 17-52
Family Christian 8 15 12 11-46
SCORING: Brusly: Bradford 29, Edwards 9, Bell 4, Betz 4, Godward 3, Harrison 3l; Family Christianz; Smith 27, Rachal 17, La. Rachel 2
3-POINT GOALS: Brusly 1 (Edwards); Family Christian 6 (Le. Rachel 5, Smith)
Records: Brushy: 16-13; Family Christian: 16-8
St. Amant 36, St. Joseph’s 25
St. Joseph’s 4 9 10 2-25
St. Amant 2 8 10 16-36
SCORING: St. Joseph’s: A: A. Bourg 5, L. Lutgring 4; St. Amant: C. Fontenot 11, A. Romano 7
3-POINT GOALS: SJA: 1 (A. Bourg); St. Amant: 2 (K. Martine, A. Gray)
Bowling
Boys
East Ascension 23, Baton Rouge High 4
High Series: East Ascension: Eddie Balser 564; Baton Rouge High: Jose Coston 589
High Game: East Ascension: Austin Peno 177, Kale Smith 184, Eddie Balser 212; Baton Rouge High: Daytin Thomas 163, Kialiana Rollins 175, Jose Coston 224
Rummel vs. Lutcher
High Series: Rummel: Mitchell Eggers 392; Lutcher: Logan Walker 499, Calvin Domangue 465
High Game: Rummel: Mitchell Eggers 149, Karli Hebert 148; Lutcher: Logan Walker 178, Calvin Domangue 166
Central 25, St. Amant 2
High Series: Central: Colin Duke 591; St. Amant: Dean Compton 496
High Game: Central: Chad Sanchez 243, Colin Duke 233; St. Amant: Dean Compton 177, Jacob Duhon 149
Catholic 16, Denham Springs 11
High Series: Catholic High: DJ Mills 551, James Brock 530; Denham Springs: Gabe Eunice 682, Cade Fletcher 539
High Game: Catholic: DJ Mills 215, James Brock 207, Ethan Terito 166; Denham Springs: Gabe Eunice 268, Cade Fletcher 201, Myles Whisenhunt 183
St. Michael 19, Brighton 8
High Series: St. Michael: Logan Rainey 548
High Game: St. Michael: Logan Rainey 203, 185; Brighton: Emily Barefield 150
Madison Prep 23, Woodlawn 4
High Series: Madison Prep: Wilton Robinson 580; Woodlawn: Caleb Washington 552
High Game: Madison Prep: Wilton Robinson 231, Randall Ike 154; Woodlawn: Caleb Washington 203, Chaz Degree 151
Belaire 22, McKinley 5
High Game: Belaire: Deangelo Wicks 141, Ahmad Latham 132; McKinley: Djoser Allen 147, 155
Girls
Lutcher 27, Istrouma 0 (forfeit)
High Series: Lutcher: Sarah McAllister 124
High Game: Lutcher: Sarah McAllister 124, Yumi Domingue 111
Central 23, Albany 4
High Series: Central: Alanna Coward 555; Albany: Madelyn Thompson 457
High Game: Central: Alanna Coward 211, Destini Geautreaux 194; Albany: Madelyn Thompson 180, Addie Watkins 142
East Ascension 23, St. Joseph’s 4
High Series: East Ascension: Hannah Grather 531, Shaye Duplesis 486; St. Joseph’s: Brocklynne Hunt 382, Britney Nguyen 356
High Game: East Ascension: Hannah Grather 194, Shaye Duplesis 190; St. Joseph’s: Brocklynne Hunt 155, Britney Nguyen 143
St. Amant 20, St. Michael 7
High Series: St. Amant: Rose Attuso 435; St. Michael: Jena Vavasseur 423
High Game: St. Amant: Rose Attuso 171, Faith Macaluso 158; St. Michael: Sena Johnston 189, Jena Vavsseur 168
Wrestling
Zachary 39, Catholic High 33
106: Adam Callicut, Catholic High over Mason David, Zachary (MD 14-6)
113: Jon Michael Cuba, Catholic High over Ashton Hull, Zachary (Fall 3:30)
120: Lane White, Zachary over Mike McKey, Catholic High (Fall 5:20)
126: Martin Helouin, Catholic High over Jacoby Mark, Zachary (MD 17-4)
132: Peter Kelly, Catholic High over Sheriff Hartley, Zachary (Fall 3:25)
138: Braden Brown, Zachary over Tyler Toussant, Catholic High (Dec 16-14)
145: Toby Richard, Catholic High over Jacob Wallis, Zachary (MD 12-4)
152: Joseph Elbert, Zachary over McVay Stockwell, Catholic High (Fall 0:00)
160: Austin Landry, Zachary over Lance Landry, Catholic High (Fall 0:00)
170: Andrew Evans, Catholic High over Darrien Batiste, Zachary (Dec 10-8)
182: Caleb Mickelson, Zachary over George Dial, Catholic High (Fall 1:20)
195: Brian Hibbard, Catholic High over Zachary (Forfeit)
220: Wes Brady, Zachary over James Lauve, Catholic High (Fall 1:12)
285: Caleb Jackson, Zachary over Catholic High (Forfeit)