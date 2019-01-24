Girls basketball

Brusly 52, Family Christian 46

Brusly 11 12 12 17-52

Family Christian 8 15 12 11-46

SCORING: Brusly: Bradford 29, Edwards 9, Bell 4, Betz 4, Godward 3, Harrison 3l; Family Christianz; Smith 27, Rachal 17, La. Rachel 2

3-POINT GOALS: Brusly 1 (Edwards); Family Christian 6 (Le. Rachel 5, Smith)

Records: Brushy: 16-13; Family Christian: 16-8

St. Amant 36, St. Joseph’s 25

St. Joseph’s 4 9 10 2-25

St. Amant 2 8 10 16-36

SCORING: St. Joseph’s: A: A. Bourg 5, L. Lutgring 4; St. Amant: C. Fontenot 11, A. Romano 7

3-POINT GOALS: SJA: 1 (A. Bourg); St. Amant: 2 (K. Martine, A. Gray)

Bowling

Boys

East Ascension 23, Baton Rouge High 4

High Series: East Ascension: Eddie Balser 564; Baton Rouge High: Jose Coston 589

High Game: East Ascension: Austin Peno 177, Kale Smith 184, Eddie Balser 212; Baton Rouge High: Daytin Thomas 163, Kialiana Rollins 175, Jose Coston 224

Rummel vs. Lutcher

High Series: Rummel: Mitchell Eggers 392; Lutcher: Logan Walker 499, Calvin Domangue 465

High Game: Rummel: Mitchell Eggers 149, Karli Hebert 148; Lutcher: Logan Walker 178, Calvin Domangue 166

Central 25, St. Amant 2

High Series: Central: Colin Duke 591; St. Amant: Dean Compton 496

High Game: Central: Chad Sanchez 243, Colin Duke 233; St. Amant: Dean Compton 177, Jacob Duhon 149

Catholic 16, Denham Springs 11

High Series: Catholic High: DJ Mills 551, James Brock 530; Denham Springs: Gabe Eunice 682, Cade Fletcher 539

High Game: Catholic: DJ Mills 215, James Brock 207, Ethan Terito 166; Denham Springs: Gabe Eunice 268, Cade Fletcher 201, Myles Whisenhunt 183

St. Michael 19, Brighton 8

High Series: St. Michael: Logan Rainey 548

High Game: St. Michael: Logan Rainey 203, 185; Brighton: Emily Barefield 150

Madison Prep 23, Woodlawn 4

High Series: Madison Prep: Wilton Robinson 580; Woodlawn: Caleb Washington 552

High Game: Madison Prep: Wilton Robinson 231, Randall Ike 154; Woodlawn: Caleb Washington 203, Chaz Degree 151

Belaire 22, McKinley 5

High Game: Belaire: Deangelo Wicks 141, Ahmad Latham 132; McKinley: Djoser Allen 147, 155

Girls

Lutcher 27, Istrouma 0 (forfeit)

High Series: Lutcher: Sarah McAllister 124

High Game: Lutcher: Sarah McAllister 124, Yumi Domingue 111

Central 23, Albany 4

High Series: Central: Alanna Coward 555; Albany: Madelyn Thompson 457

High Game: Central: Alanna Coward 211, Destini Geautreaux 194; Albany: Madelyn Thompson 180, Addie Watkins 142

East Ascension 23, St. Joseph’s 4

High Series: East Ascension: Hannah Grather 531, Shaye Duplesis 486; St. Joseph’s: Brocklynne Hunt 382, Britney Nguyen 356

High Game: East Ascension: Hannah Grather 194, Shaye Duplesis 190; St. Joseph’s: Brocklynne Hunt 155, Britney Nguyen 143

St. Amant 20, St. Michael 7

High Series: St. Amant: Rose Attuso 435; St. Michael: Jena Vavasseur 423

High Game: St. Amant: Rose Attuso 171, Faith Macaluso 158; St. Michael: Sena Johnston 189, Jena Vavsseur 168

Wrestling

Zachary 39, Catholic High 33

106: Adam Callicut, Catholic High over Mason David, Zachary (MD 14-6)

113: Jon Michael Cuba, Catholic High over Ashton Hull, Zachary (Fall 3:30)

120: Lane White, Zachary over Mike McKey, Catholic High (Fall 5:20)

126: Martin Helouin, Catholic High over Jacoby Mark, Zachary (MD 17-4)

132: Peter Kelly, Catholic High over Sheriff Hartley, Zachary (Fall 3:25)

138: Braden Brown, Zachary over Tyler Toussant, Catholic High (Dec 16-14)

145: Toby Richard, Catholic High over Jacob Wallis, Zachary (MD 12-4)

152: Joseph Elbert, Zachary over McVay Stockwell, Catholic High (Fall 0:00)

160: Austin Landry, Zachary over Lance Landry, Catholic High (Fall 0:00)

170: Andrew Evans, Catholic High over Darrien Batiste, Zachary (Dec 10-8)

182: Caleb Mickelson, Zachary over George Dial, Catholic High (Fall 1:20)

195: Brian Hibbard, Catholic High over Zachary (Forfeit)

220: Wes Brady, Zachary over James Lauve, Catholic High (Fall 1:12)

285: Caleb Jackson, Zachary over Catholic High (Forfeit)

