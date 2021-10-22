While Catholic High’s offense put on a dazzling show of scoring, its defense resembled a brick wall against St. Amant.
Unremarkable but effective.
Catholic (8-0, 3-0) showed the Gators (5-2, 1-2) on Friday night at Memorial Stadium why the Bears are No. 1 in Louisiana. The team’s 53-7 victory marks its 16th consecutive win, the longest current streak in the state.
The game began with one of many passing touchdowns by Daniel Beale, the first a 66-yarder to Shelton Sampson. It didn’t take long for the Bears offense to begin dismantling the Gators.
Sampson accumulated 180 yards receiving and two scores, including an acrobatic 56-yard touchdown reception. After giving up a 60-yard rushing touchdown to Tae Nicholas, St. Amant found itself in a 32-point hole at halftime.
On the other side of the ball, St. Amant could not produce a sustainable drive past the 50-yard line until late in the third quarter. The Bears recorded an early interception in the first quarter by Brooks Wright and provided consistent pressure on St. Amant quarterback Cole Poirrier.
“Got to give Catholic a lot of credit,” St. Amant coach David Oliver said. “They forced a lot of that stuff. They pressured us and created a pressured environment.”
The Bears finished off the half by blocking a punt that deflected to the back of the end zone that resulted in a safety. Catholic led 32-0 against the Gators at halftime.
“The thought process was to get them out of the running game and to get them to throw some balls they didn’t like to throw,” Catholic coach David Simoneaux said about his defense.
The second half was no different for either party. Catholic began with a 52-yard catch by Prince Edwards and closed it with a 2-yard score by Corey Singleton, his second of the evening. On the next drive, Poirrier threw another pass into the arms of Bears defensive back Josh Wax.
Catholic followed the turnover with a 20-yard pass from Chase Grey to Daniel Harden. The Gators responded with their first points on the last play of the third quarter, a 17-yard passing touchdown from Poirrier to Trace Forbes.
Catholic followed with another rushing score, this time a 36-yard run by Barry Remo.
“I thought Chase came in and did a great job for us,” Simoneaux said. “He’s a guy that’s waited his turn and been such an awesome teammate.”
W’Juantaz Paul threw a final interception for the Gators with 6:06 left in the game to Lee Amedee.
Beale recorded 251 yards passing off of seven completed passes, and Poirrier threw for 221 yards and two interceptions.
St. Amant will look to regroup against Dutchtown at home next week. Catholic will look to continue its streak against Woodlawn next week back at Memorial Stadium.