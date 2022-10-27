There is stress and plenty of tension as teams plot their paths through the end of the regular season and into the playoffs.
Do we have the right game plan? Should we add something to it? How does our power rating look this week?
You get the idea. Well … I have another one that may be good just for today.
Take a breath.
And appreciate what you do have regardless, regardless of what is going on ahead of Week 9 Friday night lights and anything else.
There are several reasons for this. One is an increasing number of posts I see on social media about parents confronting coaches over playing time.
There also are posts about a particular team has not “played up to its potential.” And of course, the ever popular, “We got shafted by the refs again.”
So much for the notion that we learned something from the COVID-19 pandemic 2½ years ago. Remember when spring seasons were lost in 2020 and we were concerned about whether there would even be high school sports in 2020-21.
Let me remind you … the LHSAA found ways to play on that year when many other states did not. Did that play a role in lulling us back into the same old negative mindsets? Could be.
Let me say it again for those way in the back who might not have heard it — high school sports are a privilege, not a God-given right. Or a sure-fire means to get a kid a scholarship.
By framing high school sports this way, we degrade what should be one of the most important experiences of a lifetime for a teenager.
There should be the growth and development it takes to both compete and succeed. Life lessons and the lifelong memories should never be taken for granted.
Look, I get it — everybody wants to win a state title. Like it or not, how the LHSAA has evolved over the years with the select/nonselect split does help validate that point as it offers more championship opportunities.
Even with those parameters, only a few will win that last game of the year and hoist the big trophy. I contend that the cruelest part of championships on every level is that runner-up teams, semifinalists etc. watch their accomplishments become diminished.
That should never happen in high school sports in Louisiana or anywhere else. But it does.
I do believe there are more scholarship opportunities out there. However, statistics show time and time again that a small percentage of high school football players move on to college football. Those who make that final leap to the NFL are a select few.
Life is precious and so is the time teens get to play high school football. Let them make the most of that each day. Take away some pressure and find joy.
LHSAA power ratings
As expected, there was movement in the latest LHSAA football power ratings, often dictated by strength of schedule.
The somewhat mercurial nature of power ratings in this new four-division plan for select and nonselect schools must be kept in mind.
For example, on the nonselect side, Division I Zachary remains No. 1, but now the margin is much closer. West Feliciana dropped from No. 1 to No. 3.
The most significant move among select schools was Southern Lab moving up to No. 9 in Division IV. The Kittens are likely to move up, win or lose vs. Kentwood, the No. 1 nonselect Division IV team.
Stay tuned, next week.