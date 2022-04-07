Zachary pitcher Braden Clark fired 10 strikeouts and the Broncos took advantage of six errors for a 9-2 victory at Denham Springs on Thursday.
Zachary fell behind early but rallied to remain undefeated in District 4-5A play, thanks in part to Yellow Jackets errors in back-to-back innings.
Clark led the way, going six innings for the Broncos.
“My cutter was really working tonight, and I landed that in many many counts,” Clark said. “So that was a key tonight.”
Denham Springs scored early, however, taking advantage of a pair of two-out errors in the second inning.
The first was a drop by first baseman Jordan Williams on a bunt by Denham Springs' Jaxon Adams. The second error after Clark threw to shortstop Matt Keller on an attempted stolen base by Adams, who was safe after the ball trickled out of Keller’s glove.
Denham Springs (10-14, 1-3) took a 2-0 lead after a single to center by Yellow Jacket right fielder Jed Cambre, sending Adams and Ryder Wygnot home.
“Hats off to those guys because they started off really fast,” Zachary coach Jacob Fisher said. “They made us pay for our mistakes early.”
Zachary (16-11, 4-0) capitalized on two errors in the top of the fourth, scoring five runs in all. With the bases loaded, Williams hit a shot to Denham shortstop Reese Mooney, who lost the ball when it hit his glove. The error resulted in two Zachary runs.
Reece Pierre got an RBI double when he hit a stinger down the left-field line, putting the Broncos ahead 4-2. Pierre went home after another error, giving the Broncos a 5-2 lead.
Zachary scored four more runs in the top of the seventh on two outs. Zachary snagged an RBI single from Brady Neyland’s liner between second and third. Neyland later scored off of another error.
Zachary tacked on two more runs from a walked batter with the bases loaded and a wild pitch
“At the end of the day you have to try to put pressure on those guys, and that was what we were able to do,” Fisher said.