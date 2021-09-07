A year ago, high school volleyball, cross country and swimming were the first sports to compete, thanks to COVID-19 issues.
But now the roles are reversed just a bit. Just over a week after Hurricane Ida, the LHSAA’s other fall sports get a jump start this week. Regular-season volleyball action began Tuesday.
Action kicks into high gear this weekend with the Tara Classic volleyball tournament that begins Friday and Episcopal’s Round Table Run and the first Capital City Swim League meet set for Saturday.
TARA CLASSIC: Matches begin at 4 p.m. Friday at Tara. Teams set to compete include the host Tara along with Belaire Istrouma, Liberty, McKinley, Scotlandville, Slaughter Community Charter, Iowa, Madison Prep, Northeast, Plaquemine, Walker and White Castle.
Pool play continues at 8 a.m. Saturday, with the final set for 4 p.m.
ROUND TABLE RUN: Races begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Highland Road Park with the three-mile girls varsity race. Approximately 30 schools are scheduled to compete.
The three-mile boys varsity race follows at 8:40 a.m. The boys/girls junior varsity race follows at 9:15 a.m.
CCSL: League meets will continue with a split boys/girls format used last year during the pandemic.
The boys meet starts at 8 a.m. at the Crawfish Aquatics pool. followed by the girls meet at 11:30 a.m.