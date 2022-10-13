How does a highly anticipated district showdown between two ranked rivals turn into a one-sided showcase? When one team takes control early and executes to perfection.
That is exactly what The Dunham School did in a 42-0 victory over Episcopal on Thursday night at Dunham Stadium.
“I knew what we were capable of,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “The thing I didn’t know was what they (Episcopal) would do and how they would react to us.
“Both our coordinators, Calob Leindecker (defense) and Jeff Hand (offense), came in with great game plans and we executed them.”
Quarterback Jackson House set the tone for the fourth-ranked Tigers (6-1, 2-0 District 6-2A), who won their sixth straight game. House opened the scoring with a 70-yard TD pass to Jac Comeaux and then ran 47 yards for a TD that closed out the scoring early in the third quarter.
From there, it was a running clock. It was the first loss for No. 8 Episcopal (6-1, 1-1).
House finished the game with 161 yards passing and 2 TDs, and 114 yards rushing with another two touchdowns.
“Our defense has been carrying us,” House said with a smile. “Everybody … all our skill players were great tonight. They made play after play.”
Prior to the game, Weiner said his team needed to break some big plays, which House provided. On Dunham’s second possession, House connected with Comeaux on a mid-range pass that Comeaux turned into the 70-yard touchdown play.
Three turnovers — two interceptions and one fumble — threw Episcopal off balance, and the Knights never recovered as the size of Dunham’s defensive front played a key role.
“All the credit goes to Dunham,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said. “They executed so well on offense and defense. You play the schedule in front of you and that is what we did.
“But this was the first time we faced a line that physical and big. And a tempo offense like they run is hard to prepare for. Now, we’ll see what kind of team we are. I believe this will make us a better team.”
Episcopal had a net of minus-4 yards on its first two possessions as Dunham’s defense shut down all running lanes. An interception by Drew Bourgeois set up the Tigers’ second score late in the first quarter. A 4-yard TD run by Jackson Wild made it 14-0.
And from there, the Tigers continued to roll with House orchestrating the offense and the Dunham defense forcing two more turnovers. Dunham opened the second quarter with an 8-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown run by House.
The Knights turned the ball over on their next play from scrimmage when a Tiger hit forced quarterback Lewis Ward to fumble, and Colin Boldt recovered at the Episcopal 28.
“Our coaches had us in the right position all night,” Dunham defensive lineman Jake Rizzo said. “And we knew what to do.”
Three plays later, House completed a 16-yard jump pass to Collin Franta to make it 28-0 with 8:23 left in the half.
A second Tigers' interception, this one by Jack Higginbotham, set up the final score of the half — a 14-yard keeper by House that made it 35-0 with 40 seconds remaining.