Class 5A
1. Catholic-BR (2-0) beat West Monroe 30-19
2. Zachary (2-0) plays St. Augustine Saturday
3. Brother Martin (1-0) beat East Ascension 8-7
4. Acadiana (1-2) lost to Lafayette Christian 14-13
5. (tie) Ponchatoula (1-0) beat St. Helena 37-6
West Monroe (1- 1) lost to Catholic-BR 30-19
7. John Curtis (0-1) lost to Karr 33-19
8. Scotlandville (1-1) lost to Warren Easton 42-28
9. Alexandria (3-0) beat Marksville 49-7
10. Captain Shreve (3-0) beat Union Parish 22-21
Others receiving votes: Ruston (2-1) beat Airline 50-0, Byrd (3-0) beat Maumelle, Ark., 24-21, Destrehan (0-0) did not play, Parkway (2-1) lost to Huntington 38-31, Haughton (2-1) beat B.T. Washington-Shreveport 40-0, Rummel (1-0) beat Slidell 12-11, Dutchtown (2-0) beat Covington 37-15, Benton (3-0) beat Richwood 41-12.
Class 4A
1. Neville (3-0) beat Jena 28-8
2. Karr (0-0) beat John Curtis 33-19
3. Carencro (1-2) lost Lafayette 31-28 in 2 OT
4. Warren Easton (1-0) beat Scotlandville 42-28
5. Westgate (2-1) beat New Iberia 35-3
6. Northwood-Shreve (2-1) won by forfeit over Loyola
7. St. Thomas More (1-2) beat Plaquemine 63-0
8. Vandebilt Catholic (0-1) lost to Newman 28-0
9. Assumption (1-1) lost to E.D. White 7-0
10. Cecilia (2-1) beat Denham Springs 48-44
Others receiving votes: Lakeshore (1-1) lost to Northshore 31-10, Carver (0-0) plays Riverside Saturday, Leesville (2-1) beat LaGrange 50-14, Plaquemine (0-2) lost to St. Thomas More 63-0, Liberty (2-0) beat East Iberville 52-0, Teurlings Catholic (3-0) beat Barbe 52-25, Minden (2-1) beat North Webster 34-27, North DeSoto lost to Many 50-0.
Class 3A
1. University (3-0) beat Dunham 35-0
2. Union Parish (2-1) lost to Captain Shreve 22-21
3. St. James (2-0) beat L.B. Landry 41-26
4. Madison Prep (3-0) beat Parkview Baptist 42-3
5. De La Salle (0-0) plays St. Charles Catholic Saturday
6. Lake Charles Prep (2-1) beat Southwood 37-0
7. Sterlington (3-0) beat Oak Grove 34-16
8. St. Martinville (3-0) won by forfeit over Breaux Bridge
9. E.D. White (1-0) beat Assumption 7-0
10. Church Point (3-0) beat Rayne 25-0
Others receiving votes: Iowa (3-0) beat Sulphur 48-29, Jena (2-1) lost to Neville 28-8, North Webster (2-1) lost to Minden 34-27, Mansfield (1-2) lost to Red River 54-44, Green Oaks (0-2) played Wossman, Jennings (0-3) lost to DeRidder 28-27, Lutcher (1-0) beat West Harrison, Ms., 62-34, Booker T. Washington-NO (1-0) beat McMain 24-8.
Class 2A
1. Lafayette Christian (3-0) beat Acadiana 14-13
2. Many (2-1) beat North DeSoto 50-0
3. Newman (1-0) beat Vandebilt Catholic 28-0
4. Amite (1-0) beat Jewel Sumner 27-7
5. Notre Dame (3-0) beat Comeaux 28-7
6. Mangham (2-1) beat Caldwell Parish 35-7
7. Loreauville (3-0) beat Kinder 31-8
8. St. Charles (0-0) plays De La Salle Saturday
9. Dunham (1-2) lost to University 35-0
10. General Trass (3-0) beat Bastrop 26-6
Others receiving votes: Rosepine (3-0) beat East Beauregard 55-20, Catholic-New Iberia (2-1) lost to St. Paul’s 17-13, North Caddo (2-1) beat Bolton 50-14, Kinder (1-2) lost to Loreauville 41-8, Avoyelles (3-0) beat Eunice 34-7, Ferriday (0-2) did not play, Ascension Episcopal (2-1) beat North Vermilion 32-0, Kentwood (0-0) plays East Feliciana Saturday.
Class 1A
1. Calvary (3-0) beat Arcadia 62-0
2. Ouachita Christian (3-0) beat Sicily Island 47-12
3. Southern Lab (1-1) beat McKinley 48-12
4. Oak Grove (0-3) lost to Sterlington 34-16
5. Ascension Catholic (1-0) beat Hannan 30-8
6. Grand Lake (2-0) plays Jeanerette Saturday
7. Vermilion Catholic (1-2) lost to Abbeville 43-0
8. Riverside (0-0) plays Carver Saturday
9. Homer (2-1) beat Ringgold 69-0
10. Haynesville (2-1) beat Junction City, Ark., 40-28
Others receiving votes: St. Edmund (3-0) beat Tara 43-0, Catholic-Pointe Coupee (2-1) beat St. Martin’s 44-14, St. Frederick (3-0) beat Tensas 28-0, St. Mary’s (2-1) beat Menard 31-17, Logansport (0-3) lost to Bossier 39-14.