BR.uhighdunham.091721 HS 547.JPG

University High's Jason Barnes (23) runs the ball on the kickoff return against Dunham, Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Dunham Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Class 5A

1. Catholic-BR (2-0) beat West Monroe 30-19

2. Zachary (2-0) plays St. Augustine Saturday

3. Brother Martin (1-0) beat East Ascension 8-7

4. Acadiana (1-2) lost to Lafayette Christian 14-13

5. (tie) Ponchatoula (1-0) beat St. Helena 37-6

West Monroe (1- 1) lost to Catholic-BR 30-19

7. John Curtis (0-1) lost to Karr 33-19

8. Scotlandville (1-1) lost to Warren Easton 42-28

9. Alexandria (3-0) beat Marksville 49-7

10. Captain Shreve (3-0) beat Union Parish 22-21

Others receiving votes: Ruston (2-1) beat Airline 50-0, Byrd (3-0) beat Maumelle, Ark., 24-21, Destrehan (0-0) did not play, Parkway (2-1) lost to Huntington 38-31, Haughton (2-1) beat B.T. Washington-Shreveport 40-0, Rummel (1-0) beat Slidell 12-11, Dutchtown (2-0) beat Covington 37-15, Benton (3-0) beat Richwood 41-12.

Class 4A

1. Neville (3-0) beat Jena 28-8

2. Karr (0-0) beat John Curtis 33-19

3. Carencro (1-2) lost Lafayette 31-28 in 2 OT

4. Warren Easton (1-0) beat Scotlandville 42-28

5. Westgate (2-1) beat New Iberia 35-3

6. Northwood-Shreve (2-1) won by forfeit over Loyola

7. St. Thomas More (1-2) beat Plaquemine 63-0

8. Vandebilt Catholic (0-1) lost to Newman 28-0

9. Assumption (1-1) lost to E.D. White 7-0

10. Cecilia (2-1) beat Denham Springs 48-44

Others receiving votes: Lakeshore (1-1) lost to Northshore 31-10, Carver (0-0) plays Riverside Saturday, Leesville (2-1) beat LaGrange 50-14, Plaquemine (0-2) lost to St. Thomas More 63-0, Liberty (2-0) beat East Iberville 52-0, Teurlings Catholic (3-0) beat Barbe 52-25, Minden (2-1) beat North Webster 34-27, North DeSoto lost to Many 50-0.

Class 3A

1. University (3-0) beat Dunham 35-0

2. Union Parish (2-1) lost to Captain Shreve 22-21

3. St. James (2-0) beat L.B. Landry 41-26

4. Madison Prep (3-0) beat Parkview Baptist 42-3

5. De La Salle (0-0) plays St. Charles Catholic Saturday

6. Lake Charles Prep (2-1) beat Southwood 37-0

7. Sterlington (3-0) beat Oak Grove 34-16

8. St. Martinville (3-0) won by forfeit over Breaux Bridge

9. E.D. White (1-0) beat Assumption 7-0

10. Church Point (3-0) beat Rayne 25-0

Others receiving votes: Iowa (3-0) beat Sulphur 48-29, Jena (2-1) lost to Neville 28-8, North Webster (2-1) lost to Minden 34-27, Mansfield (1-2) lost to Red River 54-44, Green Oaks (0-2) played Wossman, Jennings (0-3) lost to DeRidder 28-27, Lutcher (1-0) beat West Harrison, Ms., 62-34, Booker T. Washington-NO (1-0) beat McMain 24-8.

Class 2A

1. Lafayette Christian (3-0) beat Acadiana 14-13

2. Many (2-1) beat North DeSoto 50-0

3. Newman (1-0) beat Vandebilt Catholic 28-0

4. Amite (1-0) beat Jewel Sumner 27-7

5. Notre Dame (3-0) beat Comeaux 28-7

6. Mangham (2-1) beat Caldwell Parish 35-7

7. Loreauville (3-0) beat Kinder 31-8

8. St. Charles (0-0) plays De La Salle Saturday

9. Dunham (1-2) lost to University 35-0

10. General Trass (3-0) beat Bastrop 26-6

Others receiving votes: Rosepine (3-0) beat East Beauregard 55-20, Catholic-New Iberia (2-1) lost to St. Paul’s 17-13, North Caddo (2-1) beat Bolton 50-14, Kinder (1-2) lost to Loreauville 41-8, Avoyelles (3-0) beat Eunice 34-7, Ferriday (0-2) did not play, Ascension Episcopal (2-1) beat North Vermilion 32-0, Kentwood (0-0) plays East Feliciana Saturday.

Class 1A

1. Calvary (3-0) beat Arcadia 62-0

2. Ouachita Christian (3-0) beat Sicily Island 47-12

3. Southern Lab (1-1) beat McKinley 48-12

4. Oak Grove (0-3) lost to Sterlington 34-16

5. Ascension Catholic (1-0) beat Hannan 30-8

6. Grand Lake (2-0) plays Jeanerette Saturday

7. Vermilion Catholic (1-2) lost to Abbeville 43-0

8. Riverside (0-0) plays Carver Saturday

9. Homer (2-1) beat Ringgold 69-0

10. Haynesville (2-1) beat Junction City, Ark., 40-28

Others receiving votes: St. Edmund (3-0) beat Tara 43-0, Catholic-Pointe Coupee (2-1) beat St. Martin’s 44-14, St. Frederick (3-0) beat Tensas 28-0, St. Mary’s (2-1) beat Menard 31-17, Logansport (0-3) lost to Bossier 39-14.

