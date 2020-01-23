It took a full half before the Brusly girls basketball team that won 23 of its first 26 games this season showed up Thursday night at Madison Prep, and it was too late to save the Panthers.
Madison Prep built a 19-point halftime lead and then withstood a spirited Brusly rally before taking a 69-54 win in District 7-3A action.
Brusly (23-4, 3-1) got as close as six points three times in the fourth quarter, the last at 54-48 with four minutes left to play. Madison Prep (13-14, 3-0) scored six consecutive points, and didn’t let the Panthers get closer than 10 points again.
“(Brusly) is a good basketball team, and we definitely needed the win,” Madison Prep coach Dwayne Hayes said. “We needed it for the spirit of our team.”
Jaylan Oliver scored 17 of her 21 points in the second half to lead Madison Prep. The Chargers also got 17 points from Alaysia Washington and 12 points from Adrianna Eackels.
Eackels had three blocked shots in the first half while Washington drew praise from Hayes for her defensive play. Washington held Brusly’s Angel Bradford to four first-half points, when Madison Prep built a 31-12 lead.
Bradford finished with 26 points while Hayleigh Harrison added 10 for Brusly.
“I have to take my hat off to coach Hayes and their girls,” Brusly associate coach Shawn Bradford said. They came out and threw the first punch. That’s what you’re supposed to do at home in this kind of environment.
“We made adjustments and we showed a lot of character at the end.”
Brusly missed its first six shots to open the game, and fell behind 18-3 after one quarter. The Panthers were just 2 of 12 from the field in the second quarter, and trailed 31-9 before sinking three of four free-throw attempts in the final minute of the first half.
Brusly hit the boards in the second half to mount its comeback. The Panthers, who outrebounded MPA 49-46, grabbed 14 offensive rebounds in the second half. Myla Edwards’ buzzer-beating 3-point shot had the Panthers within 48-38 entering the fourth quarter.
Madison Prep had chances to put the game away at the foul line, but the Chargers made only nine of 21 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Brusly trailed 52-46 after Tia Anderson’s layup with six minutes left. With the help of two Panthers turnovers, Oliver scored the next six points and Kierstin Dunn scored in the lane to push the Chargers lead to 60-48.
“I was glad to see our kids respond,” Hayes said after the Chargers survived Brusly as well as foul trouble.
“Any time you lose your starting point guard (Kaylan Jack) to fouls you need other kids to pick it up. The key was Alaysia Washington. She really did a good job defensively on (Angel Bradford).”