BRUSLY — The battle between top 5 teams in their respective classes and the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Class 7-3A tournament came down to the wire as expected Friday night.
Brusly held a double-digit lead in the third quarter before University High surged back to cut the lead to two points with less than 10 seconds left. However, the Cubs couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to the Panthers, 63-61 in Brusly.
“In the first half I thought we played really well,” Brusly coach Kirby Loupe said. “I thought we gave up some easy buckets in the second quarter that allowed them to keep stretching that lead to five and six. We missed some easy shots around the rim. We wanted to be aggressive when we broke the press, but we were a little out of control at times.”
Bryce Brown drilled a 3-pointer that put U-High (21-5) ahead 10-4 midway through the opening quarter. Brusly (20-4) responded with a quick 7-0 run capped by Ja’Sean Leduff’s layup that gave Brusly the lead.
The Cubs held on to the lead the rest of the first half and entered halftime clinging to a 28-27 advantage.
Brusly bounced back and led 40-34 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter before the Cubs went on a short 5-0 burst following DJ Morton’s layup that trimmed the deficit to 40-39.
The Panthers went on an 11-0 run capped by Jalen Forest’s layup that spanned the rest of the third quarter and the first two minutes of the fourth to give the home team a 51-39 cushion.
U-High clawed back into the game, forcing stops defensively and converting the stops into buckets in transition.
Brock Brown’s layup with 25.4 seconds brought the Cubs to within two at 61-59 before Nick Penell connected with Dylan Dominique on a long baseball pass that Dominique caught and laid up to extend Brusly’s lead to four.
“We talked before the game about shot selection and defense. We came out and we didn’t take good shots. We didn’t get after it on defense from the very beginning, and they just played better than we did,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said.
Forest and LeDuff had 19 points apiece, which led both teams. Eleven of LeDuff’s points came in the second half. Davis Stovall added 12 for Brusly.
“I started out looking for my teammates and as I got them out, I started looking for my own shot,” LeDuff stated. “We’re more confident now. We trust ourselves more doing certain stuff. Shooting certain shots, it (the win) just gives us more confidence all around.”
Morton led the Cubs with 16 points. Bryce Brown (11) and Shawn Jones (10) were also in double figures.
Leading into Friday’s game, Loupe said he tried to prepare his kids for what kind of battle they were in for and he said he was proud of the result.
“Right here at the end, we had a couple of brain farts on not picking up the ball full court,” he said. “We told the kids it was going to be a four-quarter game. We had a couple of missed shots where we found a way to get the rebound and put it back. That’s what wins games like this. That’s a state championship caliber team. I’m super proud of our kids.”