High school football can be a game of angles. Who has the proper angle to make a tackle. Or who can make a swift cut to score a touchdown. Livonia and Catholic High of Pointe Coupee, the two Pointe Coupee Parish teams, are taking different angles toward continued success in 2019.
After three seasons of airing it out, Class 4A Livonia will rely on its defense while the offense matures. CHSPC, a Class 1A/Division IV school, returns eight offensive starters and plans to to make its flexbone attack more explosive.
Livonia is in year three under Marc Brown, whose team went from 3-7 to 9-3 in the first two. David Simoneaux has an 28-15 record entering his fifth season at CHSPC. The New Roads-based Hornets were 9-3 a year ago.
“Year three and the kids know the system, the off season, the day-to-day aspect; they know what to expect,” Livonia’s Brown said. “We lost a big senior class (16 players) but we played a lot of people. Defense will be our strength. We’ll get it done once we get a little game experience.”
Brown has nine starters back on defense, led by linebacker Raget’ Wayne, who “lines us up and makes all the calls,” Brown said. Wayne will line up next to DeVontae Leonard in the Wildcats’ 4-2-5 defensive set.
Demetrick Burks and Donotello Brown anchor the front line between ends Jamorion Jackson and Troy Jones with returning safeties Jaren DeRogers, Delvontrae Victorian leading the secondary. Torrence Gremillion and Jaime Carrera are set at the corners.
The Wildcats graduated three-time all-district quarterback Kerri Wells. Junior Avery Walker, more a running threat than Wells, takes over.
“He (Walker) has got a different skill set, but we’ll be able to run more with him,” Brown said. Quarterback is all about managing the game and dealing with emotions it will take him a couple of games to settle down.”
Walker has receiver Demetrick Leonard, an all-district player who had nine TD catches in 2018, to throw to. Victorian is another returning starter at wideout. Running back Jordan Bailey, a third-year starter, is another weapon. Right tackle Delvontrae Harris is the lone lineman back for the Wildcats of District 6-4A, an Acadiana-based district. Brown expects and added boost from placekicker/punter Alex Bonds.
Meanwhile, Catholic-PC has a total of 16 starters back — eight each on offense and defense — from a team that lost to Division IV runner-up Ascension Catholic in the quarterfinals.
CHSPC of Acadiana’s District 5-1A returns three all-district players in the backfield — quarterback Aiden Vosburg and fullback Colin Grezaffi, who rushed for 1,100 yards and 19 TDs. Nick Carriere added 688 yards and nine TDs.
Joined by running back Matthew Langlois, the Hornets have four players who can go the distance at any time, offensive coordinator Vinnie Bullara said. “We have a chance to be better offensively,” Bullara said. “We’re very excited about backfield, all four are explosive and dangerous.
“We concentrated on bringing up our passing game. Vosburg has a good arm and we have some playmakers on the outside. (We) Might hit some big plays in the passing game this year.”
Wide receivers Micah Cifreo and Chayse Buriege are top targets for Vosburg. Tackles Reed Lambert and Will Dunham anchor the offensive line.
Carriere made 71 tackles and had three interceptions at safety last year. Dunham’s adjustment from being an all-district lineman to linebacker will be crucial for the Hornets.
Lambert and Andrew Bonaventure are newcomers as starting ends with Brandon Riddle and Cole walker at the tackles. All District players Aaron Beatty and Langlois fill out the linebacker spots.
Vosburg was an all-district selection at cornerback a year ago and will team with Buriege. Cifreo, who lines up next to Carriere at safety, also earned All-District 5-1A honors last fall.
“If we stay healthy, we should be in the hunt for the district championship,” Bullara said. “Defensively we’ll get better and better as the season goes on. We don’t care if we’re not playing our best defense in week one. We want to be doing it in week 12 or 13.”