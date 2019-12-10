Jaden Shelvin scored off a baseline inbounds pass as time expired lifting St. Thomas More to a 58-56 win over Dunham on Tuesday night.
Dunham had tied the score 56-56 on Carlos Stewart’s 3-pointer with 2:09 left to play. St. Thomas More (3-4) misfired on its next trip down court, but got the ball back on a Dunham turnover with a minute to go.
The Cougars worked the clock to take the last shot, but tipped the ball away with 1.9 seconds on the clock. That set up Reece Melancon’s inbounds pass to Shelvin, who came free under the basket off a screen.
“My assistant coach Nick Cortese drew up that play, and it worked to perfection,” St. Thomas More coach Danny Broussard said. “They came out to get (Shelvin) and he just slipped the screen. It worked out perfect.”
Shelvin led the two-time defending Division II Cougars with 17 points, and got support from Noah Bourque (12 points), Christian Trahan (11 points) and Braylen Logan (10 points). With all five starters making at least one 3-pointer, St. Thomas More made 10 of 17 behind the arc.
The Cougars shots 56.7 percent from the field (21 of 37) and outrebounded Dunham 21-19. The Tigers connected on 47.8 percent of their shots (22 of 46).
“They made all the open shots, which is what championship teams do. They really got it going in the second half,” said Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley, who wryly added, “Even Danny said they hadn’t shot the ball that well so, of course, they waited until they came to our gym to do it.”
Dunham (7-2), which has championship game experience of its own after reaching the Division III final last season, was led by Stewart’s 28 points. Salle Wilson scored 15 for the Tigers.
Late in the third quarter, Dunham held its largest lead at 43-38 after a follow shot by Chase Augustus. St. Thomas More made 3-pointers on its next three possessions as the teams went to the fourth quarter tied 47-47.
Stewart’s 3-pointer gave Dunham a 50-47 lead, but Trahan answered with one of his own from the right corner. There were three lead changes before Stewart’s long 3-pointer from the top of the key tied the game 56-56.
“I didn’t feel like our guys were very disciplined defensively ... and it showed on the very last possession,” Pixley said. “We talked about switching every single screen and communicating. We missed one switch and the next thing you know they’re laying it in the goal.”
In the first quarter, St. Thomas More took a 12-7 lead, but Rhett Greer’s 3-pointer highlighted a closing flurry that gave Dunham a 21-18 lead. In the second quarter, there were three ties and five lead changes. Bourque’s 3-pointer with two minutes left in the half helped the Cougars take a 36-33 lead into halftime.