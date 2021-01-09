Girls
Track
60: 1. Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 7.59. 2. Raven Nunnery, John Curtis, 7.72.
400: 1. Jada Williams, Ruston, 57.65. 2. Zoa Adams, Zachary, 58.09. 3. Chyler Turner, Washington Marion, 1:00.02.
800: 1. Haylan Sengal, St. Louis, 2:18.44. 2. Laila Jackson, John Curtis, 2:24.25. 3. Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:28.70.
1,600: 1. Sophie Martin, St. Joseph's, 5:22.42. 2. Brynn Kelson, Vandebilt Catholic, 5:23.56. 3. Maddie Gardiner, St. Joseph, 5:30.99.
3,200: 1. Ella Chesnut, Vandebilt Catholic, 11:59.29. 2. Marina Givens, Ruston, 12:11.17. 3. Emma Hendry, St. Joseph's, 12:14.51.
60 hurdles: 1. Chyler Turner, Washington Marion, 8.96. 2. Darrione Joseph, West Jefferson, 9.13. 3. Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 9.28.
4x200 relay: 1. John Curtis, 1:44.49. 2. Ruston, 1:46.84. 3. Zachary, 1:47.69.
4x400 relay: 1. John Curtis, 3:59.44. 2. Ruston, 4:05.57. 3. St. Louis, 4:09.69
4x800 relay: 1. St. Louis, 10:17.39. 2. John Curtis, 10:20.89. 3. St. Joseph, 10:25.21.
Field
High Jump: 1. Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 5-03. 2. Diamond Smith, John Curtis, 5-01. 3. Reese Favaloro, St. Joseph, 4-9¾.
Pole Vault: 1. Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 13-06½. 2. Johanna Duplantis, Lafayette, 12-05½. 3. Alexis Gratia, Fontainebleau, 11-11¾.
Long Jump: Ke’yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 17-11. 2. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 17-09¾. 3. Diamond Smith, John Curtis, 17-04.
Triple jump: 1. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 38-05½. 2. Ke’yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 38-03½. 3. Genesis Jackson, East Iberville, 37-0¼.
Shot put: 1. Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 39-05¾. 2. Marin Barras, Highland Baptist, 38-01½. 3. Laila Guy, Baton Rouge High, 38-00.
Boys
Track
60: 1. Kenson Tate, Zachary, 6.94. 2. Markel Linzer, New Iberia, 7.02. 3. Travon Broussard, St. Louis, 7.05.
400: 1. Tyler Sonnier, Lafayette,51.89. 2. Donnell Matthews, Scotlandville, 51.96. 3. Joseph Harris, Ouachita Parish, 51.98.
800: 1. Dyllon Nimmers, Ruston, 2:00.70. 2. Dominick Baptiste, Scotlandville, 2:02.58. 3. Tray’Quan Francis, Westgate, 2:02.59.
1,600: 1. Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 4:24.26. 2. Dyllon Nimmers, Ruston, 4:26.36. 3. Blaison Treuil, Catholic High, 4:30.44.
3,200: 1. Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 9:27.71. 2. Steven Mayer, Catholic High, 9:57.59. 3. Owen Simon, Catholic High, 9:59.92.
60 hurdles: 1. Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 8.13. 2. Cody Smith, Zachary, 8.56. 3. Kashie Crockett, Ouachita Parish, 8.57.
4x200 relay: 1. Zachary, 1:30.66. 2. St. Augustine, 1:32.43. 3. Ruston, 1:32.88.
4x400 relay: 1. St. Augustine, 3:33.11. 2. Zachary, 3:33.13. 3. Ruston, 3:33.34.
4x800 relay: 1. Catholic High, 8:18.55. 2. Westgate, 8:37.91. 3. Fontainebleau, 8:39.61.
Field
High jump: 1. Chris Hilton, Zachary, 6-08. 2. Jamarion Reed, Ruston, 5-11½. 3. Darryl George, Scotlandville, 5-08¾.
Pole vault: 1. Beau Dominigue, Hammond, 16-0½. 2. Hayes Thompson, Vandebilt Catholic, 13-09. 3. Jonathan Woods, St. Thomas More, 12-0¾.
Long jump: 1. Darren Taylor, Northeast, 22-01½. 2. Kevon Hamilton, Scotlandville, 21-10¾. 3. Reginald King, Scotlandville, 21-07¼.
Triple jump: 1. Brandon Green, Ruston, 46-08¾. 2. Kevon Hamilton, Scotlandville, 46-02½. 3. Jeremy Nelson, Ouachita Parish, 45-10¾.
Shot put: 1. Grant Griffin, Catholic High, 45-09¼. 2. Samuel Andrews, Ruston, 45-05¼. 3. Marcus Francis, Lake Charles, 45-0¼.