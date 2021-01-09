BR.lsuclassictrack.011021 383.jpg
Belle Chasse’s Louden Boudreaux runs ahead of Ruston’s Dyllon Nimmers going into the final lap of the Boys 1600 Meter Run during the LSU High School Indoor Classic track meet Saturday in the LSU Field House. Boudreaux pulled away in the straightaway for the win.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

Girls

Track

60: 1. Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 7.59. 2. Raven Nunnery, John Curtis, 7.72.

400: 1. Jada Williams, Ruston, 57.65. 2. Zoa Adams, Zachary, 58.09. 3. Chyler Turner, Washington Marion, 1:00.02.

800: 1. Haylan Sengal, St. Louis, 2:18.44. 2. Laila Jackson, John Curtis, 2:24.25. 3. Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:28.70.

1,600: 1. Sophie Martin, St. Joseph's, 5:22.42. 2. Brynn Kelson, Vandebilt Catholic, 5:23.56. 3. Maddie Gardiner, St. Joseph, 5:30.99.

3,200: 1. Ella Chesnut, Vandebilt Catholic, 11:59.29. 2. Marina Givens, Ruston, 12:11.17. 3. Emma Hendry, St. Joseph's, 12:14.51.

60 hurdles: 1. Chyler Turner, Washington Marion, 8.96. 2. Darrione Joseph, West Jefferson, 9.13. 3. Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 9.28.

4x200 relay: 1. John Curtis, 1:44.49. 2. Ruston, 1:46.84. 3. Zachary, 1:47.69.

4x400 relay: 1. John Curtis, 3:59.44. 2. Ruston, 4:05.57. 3. St. Louis, 4:09.69

4x800 relay: 1. St. Louis, 10:17.39. 2. John Curtis, 10:20.89. 3. St. Joseph, 10:25.21.

Field

High Jump: 1. Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 5-03. 2. Diamond Smith, John Curtis, 5-01. 3. Reese Favaloro, St. Joseph, 4-9¾.

Pole Vault: 1. Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 13-06½. 2. Johanna Duplantis, Lafayette, 12-05½. 3. Alexis Gratia, Fontainebleau, 11-11¾.

Long Jump: Ke’yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 17-11. 2. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 17-09¾. 3. Diamond Smith, John Curtis, 17-04.

Triple jump: 1. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 38-05½. 2. Ke’yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 38-03½. 3. Genesis Jackson, East Iberville, 37-0¼.

Shot put: 1. Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 39-05¾. 2. Marin Barras, Highland Baptist, 38-01½. 3. Laila Guy, Baton Rouge High, 38-00.

Boys

Track

60: 1. Kenson Tate, Zachary, 6.94. 2. Markel Linzer, New Iberia, 7.02. 3. Travon Broussard, St. Louis, 7.05.

400: 1. Tyler Sonnier, Lafayette,51.89. 2. Donnell Matthews, Scotlandville, 51.96. 3. Joseph Harris, Ouachita Parish, 51.98.

800: 1. Dyllon Nimmers, Ruston, 2:00.70. 2. Dominick Baptiste, Scotlandville, 2:02.58. 3. Tray’Quan Francis, Westgate, 2:02.59.

1,600: 1. Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 4:24.26. 2. Dyllon Nimmers, Ruston, 4:26.36. 3. Blaison Treuil, Catholic High, 4:30.44.

3,200: 1. Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 9:27.71. 2. Steven Mayer, Catholic High, 9:57.59. 3. Owen Simon, Catholic High, 9:59.92.

60 hurdles: 1. Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 8.13. 2. Cody Smith, Zachary, 8.56. 3. Kashie Crockett, Ouachita Parish, 8.57.

4x200 relay: 1. Zachary, 1:30.66. 2. St. Augustine, 1:32.43. 3. Ruston, 1:32.88.

4x400 relay: 1. St. Augustine, 3:33.11. 2. Zachary, 3:33.13. 3. Ruston, 3:33.34.

4x800 relay: 1. Catholic High, 8:18.55. 2. Westgate, 8:37.91. 3. Fontainebleau, 8:39.61.

Field

High jump: 1. Chris Hilton, Zachary, 6-08. 2. Jamarion Reed, Ruston, 5-11½. 3. Darryl George, Scotlandville, 5-08¾.

Pole vault: 1. Beau Dominigue, Hammond, 16-0½. 2. Hayes Thompson, Vandebilt Catholic, 13-09. 3. Jonathan Woods, St. Thomas More, 12-0¾.

Long jump: 1. Darren Taylor, Northeast, 22-01½. 2. Kevon Hamilton, Scotlandville, 21-10¾. 3. Reginald King, Scotlandville, 21-07¼.

Triple jump: 1. Brandon Green, Ruston, 46-08¾. 2. Kevon Hamilton, Scotlandville, 46-02½. 3. Jeremy Nelson, Ouachita Parish, 45-10¾.

Shot put: 1. Grant Griffin, Catholic High, 45-09¼. 2. Samuel Andrews, Ruston, 45-05¼. 3. Marcus Francis, Lake Charles, 45-0¼.

