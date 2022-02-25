Go hard or go home ... for the rest of the season. That was East Ascension coach Darnell Lee’s advice at halftime.
N'darius Walker and the Spartans took the advice to heart and turned a three-point halftime deficit into a 61-52 victory over Hahnville in a Class 5A bidistrict round playoff game at EAHS Friday night.
“Coach Lee gave us some good advice,” Walker said. “He told us we were playing soft and that we had to be tougher in the second half. We had to make cuts to the basket and make our layups. We had to convert in transition too.”
With the win, 14th-seeded East Ascension (16-9) advances to play the Ruston-Dutchtown winner in the regional round next week.
Walker scored a team-high 19 points, while Troy Dunn added 17 and Keith Thomas pitched in 16. Cameron Lumar scored a game-high 28 points for Hahnville (19-14), the No. 19 seed.
Though the Spartans are known to excel in transition, they also made plays in the halfcourt in the fourth quarter, often cutting to the basket that led to easy layups or a play that led to free throws.
“We love the transition game, but we also emphasize the halfcourt game,” Lee said. “Other teams know transition is our strength, and they try to take that away from us. So, we have to be able to execute both ways.”
The Tigers got off to a fast start and built a 10-4 lead IN the first four minutes. Lumar had five of Hahnville's first 10 points.
East Ascension got within two points, at 10-8, on a putback by Dunn. Making five of its first 10 shots from the field helped Hahnville take a 15-11 lead into the second quarter.
Slowly but surely, East Ascension made a run. A layup by Corey Butler put the Spartans ahead 21-20 with 4:52 to go in the first half. Seconds later, Butler made a 3-pointer, giving EAHS a four-point lead.
Hahnville finished the half with a 9-2 run and led 29-26 at halftime.
The momentum shifted back to East Ascension in the third quarter. Hahnville struggled offensively, making just four of 16 shots from the field. That gave East Ascension the opening it needed.
Walker scored on a layup off a pass from Thomas, giving the Spartans a 33-31 lead with 3:39 to go. He added two free throws with 35 seconds left in the quarter, and suddenly the Spartans had a little breathing room. EAHS led 42-37 after three quarters.
The Tigers were eventually forced to foul. And when they East Ascension made nine of 12 fourth-quarter free throws.
“We missed way too many easy shots,” Hahnville coach Yussef Jasmine said. “You can’t do that in the playoffs and expect to win.”