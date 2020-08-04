What happens next for LHSAA football and other fall sports now that Gov. John Edwards has announced Louisiana will remain in Phase 2 of reopening? A Wednesday Zoom meeting is the short answer.

The 21-day extension of Phase 2 is expected to force the LHSAA to delay the start of its football season and could impact volleyball too. Both seasons are scheduled to begin the week of Aug. 24 with jamborees.

Louisiana would need to be in Phase 3 for volleyball competition and beyond Phase 3 and into a Phase 1 of competition in order to play football games.

Executive director Eddie Bonine said by text that plans are being made for the LHSAA’s executive committee to meet Wednesday.

Bonine said a short-term 21-day plan and perhaps a longer-range plan will be discussed.