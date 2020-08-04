BR.lhsaaconvention.020120 TS 13.jpg
Buy Now

Louisiana High School Athletic Association President Bruce Bundy, left, talks with LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine, right, on the last day of the LHSAA's annual convention, which included a general assembly vote on proposals for changing LHSAA's select/nonselect split championships in its major sports or keep the status quo, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at the LHSAA's annual convention at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Baton Rouge.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

What happens next for LHSAA football and other fall sports now that Gov. John Edwards has announced Louisiana will remain in Phase 2 of reopening? A Wednesday Zoom meeting is the short answer.

The 21-day extension of Phase 2 is expected to force the LHSAA to delay the start of its football season and could impact volleyball too. Both seasons are scheduled to begin the week of Aug. 24 with jamborees.

Louisiana would need to be in Phase 3 for volleyball competition and beyond Phase 3 and into a Phase 1 of competition in order to play football games.

Executive director Eddie Bonine said by text that plans are being made for the LHSAA’s executive committee to meet Wednesday.

Bonine said a short-term 21-day plan and perhaps a longer-range plan will be discussed.

Email Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com 

View comments