A loud first few innings Thursday helped the Parkview Baptist Eagles earn the District 7-3A softball title with an 8-6 victory over the Brusly Panthers.
The win wasn’t without its share of theatrics, though. Brusly had the tying run at the plate after scoring three runs in the seventh inning to apply pressure, but Parkview snuffed out the threat.
The Eagles kept Brusly pitcher Amelia Bouvier out of rhythm. Catcher Katie Salling hit a solo homer over the left-field fence to put Parkview on the board in the first inning.
Bouvier’s woes didn’t stop there as the Eagles piled on in the second. Parkview left fielder Meghan Mitchell cleared the bases with a double to deep left that gave the Eagles a four-run lead.
After Parkview built a six-run lead in the third, Bouvier settled down to allow her team a chance to come back. The Panthers relied on the top of their lineup for their run production for most of the game, with leadoff hitter Britt Bourgoyne accounting for two of the Panthers’ first three runs.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Panthers threatened to bat around before the Eagles held on for the victory.
Jaci Vannorden threw a complete game for Parkview, allowing six runs on 13 hits. She also was 1 for 4 at the plate. Salling finished 4 for 4 with a home run, three singles and two runs scored, while Meghan Mitchell finished 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs.
For Brusly, Bouvier went the distance in the loss, allowing eight runs on 14 hits with six strikeouts and four walks. Bourgoyne finished 2 for 3 at the plate, while first baseman Claire Leray finished with three hits and two RBIs in four trips to the plate, including a pair of doubles.