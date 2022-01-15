BR.dunhamuhighhoops.011522 HS 092.JPG

Dunham head coach Chad Myers speaks to his players during a timeout against University High, Friday, January 14, 2022, at University High in Baton Rouge, La.

Boys

Varsity games typically start around 7 p.m. Check with host school in case of changes.

Monday

Christ Episcopal at False River

Tara at Capitol

Woodlawn at West Feliciana

St. Michael at Live Oak

Belaire at St. Amant

Tuesday

Catholic at Zachary

Dunham at Port Allen

French Settlement at Riverside Academy

St. Thomas Aquinas at Denham Springs

Beau Chene vs. Livonia at STEM Academy

St. John at Collegiate Baton Rouge

Capitol at Central

East Ascension at University

West Feliciana at Cristo Rey

Brusly at Plaquemine

Belaire at Dutchtown

Ascension Christian at Central Private

Destrehan at Madison Prep

Broadmoor at East Feliciana

Wednesday

Ascension Catholic at Dunham

Woodlawn at Live Oak

Walker at Liberty

False River at Ascension Christian

Slaughter Community Charter at Southern Lab

Baker at Mentorship Academy

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Parkview Baptist

Glen Oaks at Northeast

Thursday

St. Amant at McKinley

Morris Jeff at Capitol

Plaquemine at University

Pope John Paul II at Family Christian

Mentorship Academy at Parkview Baptist

West St. John at St. John

False River at Slaughter Community Charter

Friday

East Iberville at Brusly

Dutchtown at Woodlawn

St. James at Donaldsonville

University at Port Allen

Collegiate Baton Rouge at West Feliciana

East Ascension at Catholic

White Castle at Tara

Denham Springs at Central

Broadmoor at Baker

Berwick at Lutcher

Capitol at East Feliciana

Scotlandville at Liberty

St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville at Family Christian

Live Oak at Ascension Christian

St. Michael at Madison Prep

Episcopal vs. Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma

Istrouma at Ascension Catholic

St. Charles Catholic at Central Private

Belaire at Glen Oaks

Saturday

False River at St. John, 2 p.m.

Basile vs. Doyle at Doyle Elementary, 4 p.m.

East St. John at Madison Prep, 5 p.m.

Southern Lab at Walker, 5:30 p.m.

Girls

Varsity games typically start between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Check with host schools to verify approximate game time.

Monday

McKinley at Dutchtown, 5 p.m.

Scotlandville at Baker, 6 p.m.

Tournament

MLK Main Event

At Walker

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Zachary, 9 a.m.

Loranger vs. Edna Karr, 10:15 a.m.

Northwest vs. St. Amant 11:45 a.m.

Northshore vs. East St. John, 1:15 p.m.

Donaldsonville vs. Liberty, 2:30 p.m.

H.L. Bourgeois vs. Ursuline Academy, 4 p.m.

Lafayette vs. Hathaway, 5:10 p.m.

Ponchatoula vs. Warren Easton, 6:45 p.m.

Brusly vs. Walker, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Mary’s at Parkview Baptist

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at LSD

Southern Lab at Liberty

Scotlandville at White Castle

Woodlawn at Capitol

Plaquemine at Tara

Wednesday

St. Amant at St. Joseph’s Academy

Lutcher at St. Michael

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at East Feliciana

Thursday

Zachary at White Castle

Dutchtown at East Ascension

Morgan City at Ascension Catholic

West Feliciana at Scotlandville

Episcopal at Madison Prep

Woodlawn at Central Private

Brusly at Plaquemine

Glen Oaks at Southern Lab

Central at Livonia

Friday

St. Joseph’s Academy at McKinley

St. Scholastica at Collegiate Baton Rouge

Denham Springs at University

Glen Oaks at Live Oak

Plaquemine at St. John

Northeast at Slaughter Community Charter

Capitol at Belaire

Dunham at Parkview Baptist

West St. John at East Iberville

Baker at Southern Lab

Istrouma at Broadmoor

Family Christian at False River

Saturday

Breaux Bridge at White Castle, 3 p.m.

McKinley at Scotlandville, 3 p.m.

