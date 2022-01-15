Boys
Varsity games typically start around 7 p.m. Check with host school in case of changes.
Monday
Christ Episcopal at False River
Tara at Capitol
Woodlawn at West Feliciana
St. Michael at Live Oak
Belaire at St. Amant
Tuesday
Catholic at Zachary
Dunham at Port Allen
French Settlement at Riverside Academy
St. Thomas Aquinas at Denham Springs
Beau Chene vs. Livonia at STEM Academy
St. John at Collegiate Baton Rouge
Capitol at Central
East Ascension at University
West Feliciana at Cristo Rey
Brusly at Plaquemine
Belaire at Dutchtown
Ascension Christian at Central Private
Destrehan at Madison Prep
Broadmoor at East Feliciana
Wednesday
Ascension Catholic at Dunham
Woodlawn at Live Oak
Walker at Liberty
False River at Ascension Christian
Slaughter Community Charter at Southern Lab
Baker at Mentorship Academy
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Parkview Baptist
Glen Oaks at Northeast
Thursday
St. Amant at McKinley
Morris Jeff at Capitol
Plaquemine at University
Pope John Paul II at Family Christian
Mentorship Academy at Parkview Baptist
West St. John at St. John
False River at Slaughter Community Charter
Friday
East Iberville at Brusly
Dutchtown at Woodlawn
St. James at Donaldsonville
University at Port Allen
Collegiate Baton Rouge at West Feliciana
East Ascension at Catholic
White Castle at Tara
Denham Springs at Central
Broadmoor at Baker
Berwick at Lutcher
Capitol at East Feliciana
Scotlandville at Liberty
St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville at Family Christian
Live Oak at Ascension Christian
St. Michael at Madison Prep
Episcopal vs. Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma
Istrouma at Ascension Catholic
St. Charles Catholic at Central Private
Belaire at Glen Oaks
Saturday
False River at St. John, 2 p.m.
Basile vs. Doyle at Doyle Elementary, 4 p.m.
East St. John at Madison Prep, 5 p.m.
Southern Lab at Walker, 5:30 p.m.
Girls
Varsity games typically start between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Check with host schools to verify approximate game time.
Monday
McKinley at Dutchtown, 5 p.m.
Scotlandville at Baker, 6 p.m.
Tournament
MLK Main Event
At Walker
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Zachary, 9 a.m.
Loranger vs. Edna Karr, 10:15 a.m.
Northwest vs. St. Amant 11:45 a.m.
Northshore vs. East St. John, 1:15 p.m.
Donaldsonville vs. Liberty, 2:30 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois vs. Ursuline Academy, 4 p.m.
Lafayette vs. Hathaway, 5:10 p.m.
Ponchatoula vs. Warren Easton, 6:45 p.m.
Brusly vs. Walker, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
St. Mary’s at Parkview Baptist
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at LSD
Southern Lab at Liberty
Scotlandville at White Castle
Woodlawn at Capitol
Plaquemine at Tara
Wednesday
St. Amant at St. Joseph’s Academy
Lutcher at St. Michael
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at East Feliciana
Thursday
Zachary at White Castle
Dutchtown at East Ascension
Morgan City at Ascension Catholic
West Feliciana at Scotlandville
Episcopal at Madison Prep
Woodlawn at Central Private
Brusly at Plaquemine
Glen Oaks at Southern Lab
Central at Livonia
Friday
St. Joseph’s Academy at McKinley
St. Scholastica at Collegiate Baton Rouge
Denham Springs at University
Glen Oaks at Live Oak
Plaquemine at St. John
Northeast at Slaughter Community Charter
Capitol at Belaire
Dunham at Parkview Baptist
West St. John at East Iberville
Baker at Southern Lab
Istrouma at Broadmoor
Family Christian at False River
Saturday
Breaux Bridge at White Castle, 3 p.m.
McKinley at Scotlandville, 3 p.m.